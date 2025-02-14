

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

14 FEBRUARY 2025

RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richemont today announces the following changes to its Board of Directors and Senior Executive Committee (SEC), effective immediately:



Catherine Rénier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Van Cleef & Arpels, Louis Ferla, CEO of Cartier, and Marie-Aude Stocker, Chief People Officer (CPO) of Richemont are appointed to the SEC.



Marie-Aude Stocker, formerly Director of People, Development and Prospective at Van Cleef & Arpels, was recently appointed CPO reporting to Nicolas Bos, CEO of Richemont. A French national and graduate of the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP) business school, with a certification from the Institut des hautes études de défense nationale (IHEDN), Ms Stocker brings 35 years of beauty and luxury industry experience to the role, including 24 years in the Group.



Jérôme Lambert is stepping down from the SEC and from the Board of Directors following his appointment as CEO of Specialist Watchmaker Maison Jaeger-LeCoultre.



Boet Brinkgreve, CEO of Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté will be leaving the company at the end of April.



Commenting on the changes, Nicolas Bos said:



“Catherine’s and Louis’ combined industry and Group experience, together with their operational knowledge and expertise as CEOs of our largest Maisons, will be a great asset to our Senior Executive Committee. I am also delighted that Marie-Aude is joining the SEC as our newly appointed Chief People Officer. Having a dedicated CPO will help ensure that our growing and fast evolving HR strategic resource management needs are effectively fulfilled. Marie-Aude is ideally placed to take on this mission, as she brings a wealth of highly relevant experience gained in the course of her career.



I want to take this opportunity to wish Jérôme all the best in his new role and to thank him again for his support in recent months.”



Senior Executive Committee biographies can be accessed here.

