Norsk Hydro: Bauxite & Alumina record results, partnering for a green transition

Hydro’s adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was NOK 7,701 million, up from NOK 3,737 million in the same quarter last year. The results increased from higher alumina and all-in aluminium prices, and positive currency effects. This was partly offset by higher raw material costs, lower Extrusions volumes and recycling margins, higher fixed and other costs, including a tax settlement in Aluminium Metal and a provision for future social projects in Bauxite & Alumina. Hydro generated NOK 1.7 billion in free cash flow during the fourth quarter and 2024 adjusted RoaCE ended at 8.5 percent.

Bauxite & Alumina record results, driven by alumina price increase

2025 emission reduction target of 10 percent achieved, one year ahead of time

Hydro Extrusions restructuring to manage continued weak demand, saving cost and improving efficiency

Partnering with Rio Tinto and Siemens Mobility to accelerate the green transition

Proposed cash dividend of 50 percent of adjusted net income (NOK 2.25 per share)

"Hydro's fourth quarter results reflect Hydro's relentless efforts to strengthen robustness and execute on our strategic agenda. Despite headwinds in the downstream market, Hydro is delivering strong results, continuing to push forward on our growth ambitions and decarbonization roadmap. Heading into a year where geopolitical unpredictability is accelerating, continued diligence on our improvement efforts will enable Hydro to push forward on our 2030 strategy and reduce emissions, while continuing to deliver attractive shareholder value,” says Eivind Kallevik, President and CEO of Hydro.

The Board of Directors propose to distribute NOK 4.5 billion in shareholder distribution, which represents 50 percent of the 2024 adjusted net income, as NOK 2.25 per share of cash dividends. The proposed distribution prioritizes shareholder distribution by utilizing over the cycle adjusted net debt flexibility. Going forward, Hydro’s capital structure policy to maintain an adjusted net debt over the cycle of around NOK 25 billion, including shareholder distribution, remains unchanged. The final shareholder distribution for 2024 is subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 9, 2025.

Strong upstream revenue drivers resulted in record fourth quarter results in Bauxite & Alumina, with an adjusted EBITDA of NOK 5 billion. The Platts Alumina Index (PAX) hit a record USD 805 per tonne in early December amid bauxite supply concerns from Guinea, before correcting to USD 672 per tonne by quarter end.

On February 10, President Trump signed proclamations imposing 25 percent section 232 tariff on all imported steel and aluminium, while revoking exclusions effective as of March 12. As the U.S. is a major aluminium importer, tariffs will likely raise premiums and costs, with Midwest premiums already surging to the highest levels since April 2023. Hydro faces little direct impact, as Extrusions’ operations rely mostly on domestic raw materials, with limited exposure to cross border trade. In Extrusions, higher LME prices and premiums have historically been passed on to customers. The Hydro Recycling business has minor exposure to cross border scrap sourcing, but may benefit from rising premiums. Hydro continues to take and evaluate mitigation actions for exposed trade flows across the U.S. border.

While the global primary aluminium consumption was up 2.7 percent compared to the same quarter last year, driven by a 3.2 percent increase in world ex-China, the downstream aluminium market continues to face weak demand and tight recycling margins in Europe and North America. Low electrical vehicle sales, especially in Germany, weigh on automotive extrusion demand, while building and construction, and industrial sectors remain moderate, with potential 2025 support from lower interest rates. Limited market activity continues to restrict aluminium scrap supply, squeezing recycling margins and reducing remelt production in Hydro Extrusions and Metal Markets. In response to continued weak markets, Hydro Extrusions is taking proactive steps to enhance operational effectiveness, investing NOK 350 million in restructuring throughout 2024. This includes reducing total personnel by over 900 full time employees through the closures of several recyclers and extruders across Europe and the U.S., while implementing cost saving measures and efficiency improvements.

“Creating meaningful change requires collaboration across industrial value chains. Partnering with Siemens Mobility to advance a truly circular solution for Europe’s next generation trains is incredibly exciting. Closed loop recycling significantly reduces the environmental impact and emissions associated with producing large industrial products like trains. Together with Siemens Mobility, we will set a new standard for more sustainable transport infrastructure,” says Kallevik.

Hydro’s partnership with Siemens Mobility and a national railway company enables a train to train closed loop recycling solution, integrating post-consumer recycled aluminium into new trains. With 40,000 trains set for decommissioning over the next 15 years in Europe, generating 400,000 tonnes of aluminium scrap, the initiative reduces Siemens’ scope 3 emissions and promotes a circular economy. A pilot phase with 10 to 13 trains will assess material quality for reuse, driving sustainability in rail manufacturing.

In the fourth quarter, Hydro achieved its 2025 target of a 10 percent CO2 emission reduction one year ahead of schedule by switching from heavy fuel oil to natural gas and adding two electric boilers at the alumina refinery Alunorte in Brazil. Further progress was made on decarbonizing casthouse operations, with bio-methane installation commencing operations and final build decision taken on the plasma pilot at Sunndal, as well as starting construction of the hydrogen pilot at Høyanger. On the electrolysis side, HalZero and carbon capture technologies are progressing towards industrial scale by 2030, with ongoing carbon capture tests at Sunndal.

On carbon capture, Hydro and Rio Tinto partnered to invest USD 45 million over five years in developing carbon capture technologies for the aluminium electrolysis process. Their collaboration encompasses everything from lab tests to large-scale pilot projects focused on advancing commercial carbon capture solutions, with work conducted at Hydro’s Norwegian and Rio Tinto’s European facilities. Both will also continue independent decarbonization efforts.

Access to renewable power is vital for low-carbon aluminium growth. Due to lower than expected production, several Swedish wind parks are facing financial difficulties, leading Hydro to be entitled to up to EUR 248 million in compensation through a settlement with Markbygden Ett AB from disrupted deliveries since the beginning of 2023. From November, Hydro has faced further power supply disruptions from Cloud Snurran AB of 60 GWh impacting the fourth quarter. An active sourcing agenda compensates for the expected near and longer-term disruptions, and Hydro Energy has secured three new long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the fourth quarter, totaling 0.7 TWh annually from 2025, and 0.9 TWh annually from 2026. In Brazil, restricted energy production and squeezed profits from solar and wind projects led to around NOK 400 million in impairments in Brazilian energy assets owned through Hydro Rein, Bauxite & Alumina and Aluminium Metal. Despite these challenges, power is being delivered to Albras, Alunorte and Paragominas as per PPAs to secure future low-carbon offerings fueled by renewable energy.

Hydro is committed to supporting local communities and maintaining its social license to operate. Launched in Pará, Brazil in 2019, the Hydro Sustainability Fund has invested around NOK 80 million to drive sustainable development, impacting over 100,000 lives through seven programs focused on community and female entrepreneurship. Additionally, in December 2024, agreements were signed to support communities along the pipeline from the Paragominas mine to the Alunorte refinery, funding infrastructure, local production facilities and skills development. Around NOK 300 million was provisioned in the fourth quarter of 2024 for future projects.

On January 16, Hydro successfully issued a EUR 500 million senior unsecured green bond under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme, with a 7 year tenor and a fixed 3.625 percent annual coupon (3.649 percent reoffer yield). The proceeds will fund eligible projects under Hydro’s Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, supporting its strategy to accelerate the green aluminium transition.

Results and market development per business area

Adjusted EBITDA for Bauxite & Alumina increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, to NOK 4,969 million from NOK 481 million, mainly driven by higher alumina sales prices partly offset by costs related to social projects and negative hedge effects. PAX started the quarter at USD 564 per tonne, rising to an all time high of USD 805 per tonne at the beginning of December. The rise was driven by bauxite supply concerns following suspensions of shipments from a mine in Guinea, in an already very tight global alumina market. PAX then corrected, ending the quarter at USD 672 per tonne.

Adjusted EBITDA for Energy increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, to NOK 1,151 million from NOK 805 million. This is mainly due to recognized insurance compensation for a power plant outage, recognition of expected compensation for termination of the Markbygden power purchase agreement and higher commercial results, partly offset by lower gain on price area differences. Net spot sales increased despite lower production due to lower net contract sales volumes. Average Nordic power prices in the fourth quarter decreased compared to the same quarter last year and increased compared to the previous quarter. The decrease in prices from last year is primarily due to hydrology, while the increase compared to the previous quarter is mainly due to higher seasonal demand.

Adjusted EBITDA for Aluminium Metal is on the same level in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, with NOK 1,949 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to NOK 1,937 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Higher all-in metal prices and reduced carbon cost are offset by increased alumina cost and a tax settlement in Brazil of approximately NOK 600 million. Global primary aluminium consumption was up 2.7 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023, driven by a 3.2 percent increase in world ex-China. The three month aluminium price was rangebound throughout the fourth quarter of 2024, starting the quarter at USD 2,648 per tonne and ending at USD 2,552 per tonne.

Adjusted EBITDA for Metal Markets increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, to NOK 319 million from a negative NOK 38 million. This is mainly due to positive results from sourcing and trading activities, and positive currency and inventory valuation effects, partly offset by lower results from recyclers.

Adjusted EBITDA for Extrusions decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, to NOK 371 million from NOK 923 million driven by lower extrusion sales volumes, decreased margins from recyclers and restructuring costs. European extrusion demand is estimated to have decreased 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter last year, but increased 5 percent compared to the third quarter partly driven by seasonality. Automotive extrusion demand continues to be challenged by weak sales and production of electric vehicles across Europe, particularly in Germany. Demand for building and construction, and industrial segments has stabilized at moderate levels, with some improvements expected into the second half of 2025 along with lower interest rates and higher consumer spending. North American extrusion demand is estimated to have decreased 1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter last year and 5 percent compared to the third quarter. Extrusion demand has been particularly weak in the commercial transport segment as trailer builds have continued to be soft. In addition, automotive build rates were down year over year in the fourth quarter. Demand continues to be moderate in the building and construction, and industrial segments. However, underlying demand is expected to gradually improve into 2025 driven by lower interest rates.

Other key financials

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2024 amounted to NOK 26,318 million, compared with NOK 22,258 million in 2023. Higher alumina price, lower raw material costs and positive currency effects were partly offset by lower extrusions and recycling volumes, higher fixed costs, and lower contributions from sale of power.

Compared to the third quarter 2024, Hydro’s adjusted EBITDA increased from NOK 7,367 million to NOK 7,701 million in the fourth quarter 2024. Higher realized alumina prices and upstream volumes were partly offset by higher raw material costs and higher fixed costs.

Net income (loss) amounted to NOK 1,782 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income (loss) included a NOK 944 million unrealized derivative gain, mainly on LME related contracts, and a net foreign exchange gain of NOK 170 million. The result also includes compensation for termination of a power contract of which NOK 642 million is related to future periods, impairment in equity accounted investments of NOK 499 million, reimbursement of duty and reversal of a provision related to the divested Rolling activity with NOK 225 million, and NOK 189 million in rationalization charges and closure costs. Further, foreign exchange losses of NOK 2,147 million are also adjusted for, mainly unrealized, primarily reflecting a loss from a weaker BRL versus USD negatively impacting USD borrowing in Brazilian entities, and a weaker NOK versus EUR affecting EUR embedded energy contracts and other liabilities denominated in EUR. The tax effect on these adjustments reflects a standardized tax rate for taxable gains and tax deductible losses.

Hydro’s net debt increased from NOK 14.7 billion to NOK 16.0 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024. The net debt increase was mainly driven by EBITDA contribution being more than offset by investments, build in operating capital, share buybacks and translation effects.

Adjusted net debt decreased from NOK 25.0 billion to NOK 24.1 billion, where increased net debt of NOK 1.3 billion was more than offset by reduced adjustments of NOK 2.1 billion, driven by lower net pension liabilities, collateral and financial liabilities.

On January 7, 2025, Hydro finalized the open market repurchase of the 2024-2025 share buyback program as announced on September 10, 2024. The total program comprises 30,526,862 shares, of which 20,067,969 shares were repurchased in the market at a weighted average price of NOK 65.52. The remaining 10,458,893 shares will be purchased from the Norwegian state, keeping their ownership interest of 34.26 percent unchanged. The 30,526,862 shares will be cancelled following approval by the Annual General Meeting in May.

Reported earnings before financial items and tax (EBIT), and net income include effects that are disclosed in the quarterly report. Adjustments to EBITDA, EBIT and net income (loss) are defined and described as part of the alternative performance measures (APM) section in the quarterly report.

