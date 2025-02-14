Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

 | Source: Norsk Hydro Norsk Hydro

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting a dividend of NOK 2.25 per share on the basis of the company’s financial statements for the financial year 2024.

Dividend amount: NOK 2.25 per share  
Declared currency: NOK  
Last day including right: May 9, 2025  
Ex-date: May 12, 2025   
Record date: May 13, 2025  
Payment date: May 20, 2025   
Date of approval: 9 May 2025


Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918 
martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com 


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act