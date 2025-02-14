Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting a dividend of NOK 2.25 per share on the basis of the company’s financial statements for the financial year 2024.

Dividend amount: NOK 2.25 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: May 9, 2025

Ex-date: May 12, 2025

Record date: May 13, 2025

Payment date: May 20, 2025

Date of approval: 9 May 2025





Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

+47 91708918

martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act