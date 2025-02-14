Huhtamaki appoints Sara Engber as President, Fiber Packaging

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14.2.2025 AT 08:35 EEST



Sara Engber (56), has been appointed President, Fiber Packaging and member of the Global Executive Team at Huhtamaki. She will report to President and CEO Ralf K. Wunderlich and be based in Espoo, Finland.

The appointment is following the decision in which Huhtamaki has decided to separate the Fiber Foodservice business segment into two distinct business segments, Fiber Packaging and Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania.

Sara Engber has worked at Huhtamaki since 2009 in multiple positions, most recently as Senior Vice President, Operations, North America. Fredrik Davidsson will continue as a member of Global Executive Team as President, Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania. Both changes will become effective as of April 1, 2025, at the latest.

”I am very pleased to welcome Sara Engber to the Global Executive Team. She has an extensive and versatile background and deep knowledge of fiber packaging, and I am confident that she will play a key role in driving our strategic priorities forward”, says Ralf K. Wunderlich, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

Following the change, the members of the Global Executive Team are:

Ralf K. Wunderlich (Chair), President and CEO;

Salla Ahonen, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;

Fredrik Davidsson, President, Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania;

Sara Engber, President, Fiber Packaging (from April 1, 2025, at the latest);

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Axel Glade, President, Flexible Packaging (from January 1, 2026, at the latest);

Ann O’Hara, President, North America;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Johan Rabe, Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance;

Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety; and

Wilhelm Wolff, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development



For further information, please contact:

Ralf K. Wunderlich, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications



