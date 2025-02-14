Stial Acquires 6D Force Sensor Innovator STFcore, Unveils World’s First Humanoid Robot for Polishing

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and robotics technology, Stial Technologies recently announced the strategic acquisition of STFcore (ZhongQing Technology), a leading domestic 6D force sensor company. Simultaneously, Stial introduced Stial Steven, the world’s first humanoid robot specifically designed for polishing applications. This initiative not only accelerates Stial’s commitment to intelligent polishing technology but also signifies the dual integration of robotics in industrial and humanoid forms, advancing embodied intelligence towards a higher level of autonomous adaptability.

Stial Technologies: A Pioneer in AI-Driven Flexible Polishing Robotics

With its fully self-developed core technologies, Stial Technologies has secured a leading position in the global AI-driven polishing robotics industry. Its technological advantages span flexible force control systems, AI multimodal perception technology, and advanced flexible polishing algorithms, making it a preferred solution provider in high-precision industries such as automotive manufacturing, aerospace, and semiconductor electronics.

Unlike traditional robotics manufacturers, Stial focuses on the niche field of polishing, adopting a fully integrated approach covering hardware, software, algorithms, and process expertise. The company has also made significant advancements in humanoid embodied intelligence and AI vertical models, further enhancing robotic applications in complex scenarios.

STFcore: A Breakthrough Innovator in 6D Force Sensor Technology

Founded in 2018, STFcore (ZhongQing Technology) has rapidly emerged as a disruptive force in the industry with its high-performance 6D force sensor technology. Its products surpass international standards in size, precision, and sampling frequency, making them highly suitable for polishing robots and humanoid robots that require high-precision force feedback. Compared to industry giants such as Germany’s ME System and the U.S.-based ATI, STFcore's sensors not only offer comparable performance but also help break the foreign technology monopoly, filling a gap in the high-end force sensor market in Asia.

The company’s founder and Chief Force Perception Scientist, Dr. Xiliang Chen, holds a bachelor's degree in solid mechanics from Tsinghua University's Department of Engineering Mechanics, a master's degree in vibration and dynamics analysis, and a Ph.D. in computational mechanics from the National University of Singapore. With an extensive academic background in mechanics and robotics, Dr. Chen has held long-term research positions at institutions such as Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and the University of Michigan in the United States. He has led multiple innovative research projects in sensor and robotic system development.

6D Force Sensor: A Core Component in Polishing and Humanoid Robots

In high-precision manufacturing, 6D force sensors play a critical role in enabling robots to achieve precise operations and adaptive control. These sensors monitor the contact force between the robot and the workpiece in real-time, feeding data into Stial’s proprietary NextBrain™ AI system. This enables the robot to dynamically adjust polishing pressure, direction, and angle, achieving proactive flexible control.

Moreover, 6D force sensors are a fundamental component of embodied intelligence in humanoid robots, constituting a crucial proportion of the system’s overall value. By acquiring STFcore, Stial has secured this essential hardware technology and, when combined with its self-developed flexible force control algorithms, has significantly strengthened its competitiveness in force-controlled polishing.

Stial Steven: The Future Star of Polishing Robotics

Another major highlight of this acquisition is the launch of Stial Steven, the world’s first humanoid robot dedicated to polishing applications. Unlike traditional industrial robotic arms, Stial Steven is designed with motion characteristics that closely resemble human movement, providing superior flexibility and adaptability. This makes it particularly suitable for fine polishing in constrained spaces and on complex workpieces.

Equipped with Stial’s proprietary process database, 6D force sensors, and a multimodal AI model integrating vision, haptics, and auditory perception, Stial Steven can dynamically adjust force, angles, and trajectories in real-time during polishing tasks. Its high flexibility allows it to handle intricate polishing operations that traditional robots struggle with, significantly enhancing both production efficiency and processing precision. Whether working on complex curved surfaces or performing precision polishing on small components, Stial Steven can achieve a level of detail comparable to human workmanship while operating continuously, boosting productivity and competitiveness for enterprises.



Stial Steven Humanoid Robot



Industrial Synergy and Future Prospects

Through this acquisition, Stial not only secures world-leading 6D force sensor technology but also achieves deep integration from core hardware to intelligent software. Moving forward, Stial will continue to enhance AI multimodal technology, leveraging its expertise in force, vision, and auditory perception algorithms, as well as process data accumulation, to drive polishing robotics toward greater efficiency and intelligence.

Whether in industrial robotics or humanoid robotics, Stial is leveraging its technological advantages and industrial synergies to become a benchmark in the polishing sector, leading the global intelligent manufacturing industry to new heights.

Conclusion

With the acquisition of STFcore, Stial has reinforced its technological position in AI-driven polishing robotics, making groundbreaking advancements in the integration of humanoid robots and 6D force sensors.

Stial’s Founder & CEO, Hongbo Wang, stated: “Looking ahead, we will continue to advance AI and robotics, reshaping industrial production as a vertical ecosystem builder, and leveraging internationalization to create a new paradigm in global intelligent manufacturing.”

