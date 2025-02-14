Hermès International: 2024 Full-Year Results

Outstanding results in 2024

Revenue amounted to €15.2 billion

(+15% at constant exchange rates and +13% at current exchange rates)

Recurring operating income reached €6.2 billion, representing 40.5% of sales

Adjusted free cash flow amounted to €3.8 billion, up by 18%

Paris, 14 February 2025

The Group’s consolidated revenue amounted to €15.2 billion in 2024, up by 15% at constant exchange rates and by 13% at current exchange rates compared to 2023. Recurring operating income reached €6.2 billion (40.5% of sales) and net profit (group share) reached €4.6 billion (30.3% of sales).

In the fourth quarter, sales reached €4.0 billion, increasing by 18% at constant exchange rates and current exchange rates. All the geographical areas confirmed solid growth, with a strong performance of the Americas in particular.

Axel Dumas, Executive Chairman of Hermès, said: “In 2024, in a more uncertain economic and geopolitical context, the solid performance of the results attests to the strength of the Hermès model and the agility of the house’s teams, whom I thank warmly. While preserving the group’s major balances and its responsibility as an employer, the house is staying the course, attached more than ever to its fundamental values of quality, creativity and savoir-faire.”

Sales by geographical area at the end of December

(at constant exchange rates, unless otherwise indicated)

At the end of December 2024, all the geographical areas posted growth. Hermès continued the qualitative development of its exclusive distribution network.

Asia excluding Japan (+7%) recorded a remarkable increase, thanks to solid sales in all the countries in the area. Growth reached 9% in the fourth quarter, despite the downturn in traffic in Greater China since the end of the first quarter. In China, the store in Shenyang’s MixC mall reopened in December after expansion work, following the Shenzhen Luohu store in October and the Beijing SKP store in May. In Singapore, the newly renovated and extended Takashimaya store also reopened in October.





Japan (+23%) achieved a regular and sustained growth, driven by the loyalty of local clients. A new store was opened in the Ginza district of Tokyo in June, following the Azabudai Hills store which opened in February.





The Americas (+15%) confirmed excellent growth in 2024. In the United States, the Atlanta store reopened in October after being renovated and expanded, following the April inauguration of the store in Princeton, New Jersey. An event showcasing the petit h creations was staged in New York’s Madison store in October.





Europe excluding France (+19%) and France (+13%) both performed well, supported by robust demand and the loyalty of local clients, as well as dynamic tourist flows. In November, a new store was inaugurated in Lille, after the June reopening of the renovated and expanded store in Nantes. The newly renovated and extended store in Naples reopened in December.





Sales by sector at the end of December

(at constant exchange rates, unless otherwise indicated)

At the end of December 2024, all métiers except Watches posted solid growth, supported by the house’s value strategy.

Leather Goods and Saddlery (+18%) achieved a remarkable performance, thanks to the increase in production capacities and particularly strong demand. The collections were enhanced in particular with the Arçon and Hermès Della Cavalleria Élan models. The travel universe unfolded around an R.M.S. Cargo suitcase and weekend bags. The increase in production capacities continued with the September opening of the twenty-third leather goods workshop in Riom (Puy-de-Dôme). Three new workshops will open in the coming three years: L’Isle-d'Espagnac (Charente) in 2025, Loupes (Gironde) in 2026 and Charleville-Mézières (Ardennes) in 2027. Hermès continues to develop both employment and training in its nine regional centres of expertise located across the national territory.





The Ready-to-wear and Accessories sector (+15%) continued its solid momentum thanks to the success of the ready-to-wear and shoe collections, blending the house’s abundant know-how with its boundless creativity. The men’s and women’s spring-summer 2025 collections, unveiled at the Palais d’Iéna in June and at the Garde Républicaine in September respectively, were very well received.





The Silk and Textiles sector (+4%) benefited from the diversity of creations, materials and formats in both the women’s and men’s collections.





Perfume and Beauty (+9%) achieved steady growth. The Perfume collections were enhanced in September with the new women’s perfume, Barénia, named after a natural heritage leather of the house. It is meeting with great success worldwide, alongside classics such as Terre d’Hermès and new creations including Hermessence Oud Alezan and H24 Herbes Vives. The Beauty division continued to expand with the launch of the collection Trait Hermès eye and lip liners.





The Watches business line (-4%), penalised by a more challenging context and a high comparison basis, continues its development, displaying singular creativity and remarkable watchmaking know-how. The new complication model Arceau Duc Attelé, the launch of Hermès Cut and the iconic Hermès H08 and Kelly lines have met with great success.





The Other Hermès sector (+17%) which include Jewellery and the Home universe, recorded strong growth. The eighth Haute Bijouterie collection, Les formes de la couleur, was presented in Paris, Beijing and Taipei.





Solid Results

Recurring operating income amounted to €6.2 billion, up by 9% from €5.7 billion in 2023. Despite the negative impact of currency hedging, recurring operating profitability reached 40.5% compared to 42.1% in 2023, an exceptionally high level.

Consolidated net profit group share grew by 7% to €4.6 billion, representing a net profitability of 30.3% compared to 32.1% last year.

The cash flow from operating activities amounted to €5.1 billion and increased by 19%, thanks to a smaller increase in working capital requirements. After operational investments (€1.1 billion) and repayment of lease liabilities, the adjusted free cash flow reached €3.8 billion compared to €3.2 billion last year.

After distribution of the ordinary and extraordinary dividend of €2.6 billion, the restated net cash position amounted to €12.0 billion at the end of December 2024 compared to €11.2 billion at the

end of 2023.

A responsible and sustainable model

The Hermès group continued to recruit, increasing its workforce by around 2,300 people, including around 1,300 in France. At the end of 2024, the group passed the 25,000 employees milestone, including 15,556 in France. Over the past three years, Hermès has created around 7,000 jobs, including 60% in France. In line with its ambitions to promote diversity, Hermès reaffirms its commitment to the inclusion of people with disabilities. As a result, the direct employment rate has reached 7.12% in France, doubling in 5 years.

True to its commitment as a responsible employer and its willingness to share the fruits of growth with all those who contribute to it daily, Hermès will be giving out a bonus of €4,500 to all its employees worldwide at the beginning of the year in respect of 2024. Hermès also strengthens its commitments to education and the transmission know-how, particularly with the deployment of the École Hermès des savoir-faire, which has extended its training programs to all 10 training schools in France. The company confirms its commitment to local anchoring by promoting local know-how and employment.

In line with its commitments to fight climate change, the Hermès group has continued its actions in accordance with its 2030 targets, validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). Since 2018, the reduction in emissions for scopes 1 and 2 has been 63.7% in absolute terms, and 50.5% in intensity for scope 3.

The sustainable and responsible dimension of the house’s craftsmanship model was rewarded in July with the Grand Prix in all categories at the Transparency Awards, an 11-point increase in the S&P ESG rating agency’s evaluation, and by the inclusion in the CDP’s “A-list” for the third year in a row. These results reflect the house’s commitments and values.

Proposed dividend

At the General Meeting to be held on 30 April 2025, a dividend of €16.00 per share will be proposed. The €3.50 interim dividend, to be paid on 19 February 2025, will be deducted from the dividend approved by the General Meeting. In addition, an exceptional dividend of €10.00 per share will be proposed at the General Meeting.



Other highlights

At the end of December 2024, currency fluctuations represented a negative impact of €235 million on revenue.

During the year, Hermès International redeemed 21,316 shares for €40 million, excluding transactions completed within the framework of the liquidity contract.

Hermès became a majority shareholder in January 2024 alongside its partner in the Middle East in the retail activities located in the United Arab Emirates. As a reminder, the impact resulting from this acquisition of a majority stake was not significant on the 2024 consolidated financial statements.



Outlook

In the medium-term, despite the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world, the group confirms an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates.

In a more complex economic and geopolitical context, the group has moved into 2025 with confidence, thanks to the highly integrated artisanal model, the balanced distribution network, the creativity of collections and the loyalty of clients.

Thanks to its unique business model, Hermès is pursuing its long-term development strategy based on creativity, maintaining control over know-how and singular communication.

Drawn to craft is the theme of the year. From the saddle stitch to the pencil stroke, everything at Hermès begins with drawing. It’s the link that binds us, the language of a material being shaped. It will carry us – walking, trotting and galloping – along the paths of creation.

The press release and the presentation of the 2024 results are available on the group’s website: https://finance.hermes.com

At the Supervisory Board meeting on 13 February 2025, Executive Management presented the audited financial statements for 2024. The audit procedures have been completed and the audit report is under preparation. The procedures for the verification of sustainability information are underway.

The complete consolidated financial statements will be available by 31 March 2025 at the following address https://finance.hermes.com and on the AMF website: www.amf-france.org

Upcoming events:

17 April 2025: Q1 2025 revenue publication

30 April 2025: General Meeting of shareholders

30 July 2025: Publication of H1 2025 results







2024 KEY FIGURES

In millions of euros 2024 2023 Revenue 15,170 13,427 Growth at current exchange rates vs. n-1 13.0% 15.7% Growth at constant exchange rates vs. n-1 (1) 14.7% 20.6% Recurring operating income (2) 6,150 5,650 As a % of revenue 40.5% 42.1% Operating income 6,150 5,650 As a % of revenue 40.5% 42.1% Net profit – Group share 4,603 4,311 As a % of revenue 30.3% 32.1% Operating cash flows 5,378 5,123 Investments (excluding financial investments) 1,067 859 Adjusted free cash flow (3) 3,767 3,192 Equity – Group share 17,327 15,201 Net cash position (4) 11,642 10,625 Restated net cash position (5) 12,039 11,164 Workforce (number of employees) (6) 25,185 22,879

(1) Growth at constant exchange rates is calculated by applying, for each currency, the average exchange rates of the previous period to the revenue for the period.

(2) Recurring operating income is one of the main performance indicators monitored by Group Management. It corresponds to operating income excluding non‑recurring items having a significant impact that may affect understanding of the group’s economic performance.

(3) Adjusted free cash flows are the sum of cash flows related to operating activities, less operating investments and the repayment of lease liabilities recognised in accordance with IFRS 16 (aggregates in the consolidated statement of cash flows).

(4) Net cash position includes cash and cash equivalents presented under balance sheet assets, less bank overdrafts which appear under short‑term borrowings and financial liabilities on the liabilities side. Net cash position does not include lease liabilities recognised in accordance with IFRS 16.

(5) The restated net cash position corresponds to net cash plus cash investments that do not meet the IFRS criteria for cash equivalents due in particular to their original maturity of more than three months, less borrowings and financial liabilities.

(6) The headcount relates to employees on permanent contracts and those on fixed-term contracts with no seniority requirement (22,037 published at the end of December 2023, excluding fixed-term contracts of less than 9 months prior to the change in CSRD methodology).

REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (a)

As of Dec. 31st, Evolution /2023 In millions of Euros 2024 2023 Published At constant exchange rates France 1,447 1,274 13.5% 13.5% Europe (excl. France) 2,147 1,818 18.1% 18.9% Total Europe 3,594 3,093 16.2% 16.7% Japan 1,437 1,260 14.0% 22.5% Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan) 6,648 6,273 6.0% 7.4% Total Asia 8,085 7,533 7.3% 9.9% Americas 2,865 2,502 14.5% 15.5% Other (Middle East) 627 299 109.7% 109.6% TOTAL 15,170 13,427 13.0% 14.7%





4th quarter Evolution /2023 In millions of Euros 2024 2023 Published At constant exchange rates France 401 359 11.8% 11.8% Europe (excl. France) 593 491 20.6% 20.7% Total Europe 994 850 16.9% 17.0% Japan 384 321 19.7% 22.4% Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan) 1,543 1,401 10.1% 8.9% Total Asia 1,927 1,722 11.9% 11.5% Americas 870 717 21.4% 22.3% Other (Middle East) 171 76 125.2% 123.2% TOTAL 3,962 3,364 17.7% 17.6%

(a) Sales by destination.

revenue by sector

As of Dec. 31st Evolution /2023 In millions of Euros 2024 2023 Published At constant exchange rates Leather Goods and Saddlery (1) 6,457 5,547 16.4% 18.3% Ready-to-wear and Accessories (2) 4,405 3,879 13.6% 15.4% Silk and Textiles 950 932 1.9% 3.8% Other Hermès sectors (3) 1,909 1,653 15.5% 17.1% Perfume and Beauty 535 492 8.7% 9.3% Watches 577 611 (5.6%) (4.2%) Other products (4) 337 313 7.7% 8.7% TOTAL 15,170 13,427 13.0% 14.7%





4th quarter Evolution /2023 In millions of Euros 2024 2023 Published At constant exchange rates Leather Goods and Saddlery (1) 1,669 1,371 21.7% 21.5% Ready-to-wear and Accessories (2) 1,108 945 17.3% 17.4% Silk and Textiles 304 285 6.7% 7.3% Other Hermès sectors (3) 488 413 18.0% 17.4% Perfume and Beauty 147 126 16.7% 16.9% Watches 143 138 3.2% 2.6% Other products (4) 104 87 19.1% 19.0% TOTAL 3,962 3,364 17.7% 17.6%

(1) The “Leather Goods and Saddlery” business line includes women’s and men’s bags, travel items, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles and all equestrian objects and clothing.

(2) The “Ready-to-wear and Accessories” business line includes Hermès Ready-to-wear for men and women, belts, costume jewellery, gloves, hats and shoes.

(3) The “Other Hermès business lines” include Jewellery and Hermès home products (Art of Living and Hermès Tableware).

(4) The “Other products” include the production activities carried out on behalf of non-group brands (textile printing, tanning…), as well as John Lobb, Saint-Louis and Puiforcat.

2024 quarterly revenue

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2024 Revenue (in €m) 3,805 3,699 3,704 3,962 15,170 Growth at current exchange rates 12.6% 11.5% 10.1% 17.7% 13.0% Growth at constant exchange rates 17.0% 13.3% 11.3% 17.6% 14.7%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Extra-financial performances

RESPONSIBLE EMPLOYER

+2,300

jobs created

including +1,300 in France





DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

7.12%

direct disability employment rate in France





GENDER EQUALITY

48%

of women

in the top 100











VERTICAL

INTEGRATION

55%

manufactured in its in-house and exclusive workshops











LONG-TERM RELATIONSHIPS

€351M

of which €235M in incentive schemes and profit-sharing in France and €116M of worldwide bonus





LOCAL

ANCHORING

74%

objects

made in France











CLIMATE

Scopes 1 & 2 (SBTi)

-63.7%

emissions reduction in absolute value vs 2018









SCOPE 3 (SBTi)

-50.5%

emissions reduction in intensity since 2018













BIODIVERSITY

SBTN

Scientific approach for

nature

completion of the first two stages











WATER

WITHDRAWAL

-65.4%

Industrial water intensity

over 10 years

APPENDIX – EXTRACT FROM CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

Financial statements of the year, including notes to the consolidated accounts, will be available at the end of March 2025 on the website https://finance.hermes.com, together with the other chapters of the Annual Financial Report.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

In millions of euros 2024 2023 Revenue 15,170 13,427 Cost of sales (4,511) (3,720) Gross margin 10,660 9,708 Sales and administrative expenses (3,569) (3,169) Other income and expenses (942) (889) Recurring operating income 6,150 5,650 Other non-recurring income and expenses - - Operating income 6,150 5,650 Net financial income 283 190 Net income before tax 6,432 5,840 Income tax (1,845) (1,623) Net income from associates 44 105 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 4,631 4,322 Non-controlling interests (28) (12) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 4,603 4,311 Basic earnings per share (in euros) 43.93 41.19 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 43.87 41.12

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In millions of euros 2024 2023 Consolidated net income 4,631 4,322 Changes in foreign currency adjustments 168 (114) Hedges of future cash flows in foreign currencies 1 (111) 7 Items that may be transferable to profit or loss 57 (107) Assets at fair value 1 30 - Actuarial gains and losses 1 (18) 10 Items that may not be transferable to profit or loss 12 10 Other comprehensive income 69 (97) NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 4,700 4,225 attributable to owners of the parent 4,670 4,213 attributable to non-controlling interests 29 13 (1) Net of tax.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS

In millions of euros 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 Goodwill 228 72 Intangible assets 237 225 Right-of-use assets 1,786 1,716 Property, plant and equipment 2,980 2,347 Financial assets 1,050 1,141 Investments in associates 238 200 Deferred tax assets 929 631 Other non-current assets 159 107 Non-current assets 7,608 6,438 Inventories and work-in-progress 2,797 2,414 Trade and other receivables 478 431 Current tax receivables 28 51 Other current assets 398 300 Financial derivatives 132 188 Cash and cash equivalents 11,642 10,625 Current assets 15,476 14,008 TOTAL ASSETS 23,084 20,447

LIABILITIES

In millions of euros 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 Share capital 54 54 Share premium 50 50 Treasury shares (670) (698) Reserves 12,464 10,744 Foreign currency adjustments 355 189 Revaluation adjustments 471 553 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 4,603 4,311 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 17,327 15,201 Non-controlling interests 7 2 Equity 17,334 15,203 Borrowings and financial liabilities due in more than one year 61 50 Lease liabilities due in more than one year 1,781 1,720 Non-current provisions 33 31 Post-employment and other employee benefit obligations due in more than one year 173 151 Deferred tax liabilities 5 2 Other non-current liabilities 69 106 Non-current liabilities 2,120 2,060 Borrowings and financial liabilities due in less than one year 0 1 Lease liabilities due in less than one year 332 289 Current provisions 96 134 Post-employment and other employee benefit obligations due in less than one year 16 16 Trade and other payables 832 880 Financial derivatives 161 45 Current tax liabilities 773 586 Other current liabilities 1,419 1,233 Current liabilities 3,629 3,183 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 23,084 20,447

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

In millions of euros





Number of shares





Share capital





Share premium





Treasury shares





Consolidated reserves and net income attributable to owners of the parent





Actuarial gains and losses





Foreign currency adjustments





Revaluation adjustments Financial investments Hedges of future cash flows in foreign currencies Equity attributable to owners of the parent Non-controlling interests Equity As at 1 January 2023 105,569,412 54 50 (674) 12,247 (85) 303 521 25 12,440 16 12,457 Net income - - - - 4,311 - - - - 4,311 12 4,322 Other comprehensive income - - - - - 10 (115) - 7 (98) 1 (97) Comprehensive income - - - - 4,311 10 (115) 0 7 4,213 13 4,225 Change in share capital and share premiums - - - - - - - - - - - - Purchase or sale of treasury shares - - - (24) (105) - - - - (129) - (129) Share-based payments - - - - 104 - - - - 104 - 104 Dividends paid - - - - (1,376) - - - - (1,376) (10) (1,386) Other - - - - (51) - - - - (51) (17) (68) As at 31 December 2023 105,569,412 54 50 (698) 15,130 (75) 189 521 32 15,201 2 15,203 Net income - - - - 4,603 - - - - 4,603 28 4,631 Other comprehensive income - - - - - (18) 166 30 (111) 67 2 69 Comprehensive income - - - - 4,603 (18) 166 30 (111) 4,670 29 4,700 Change in share capital and share premiums - - - - - - - - - - - - Purchase or sale of treasury shares - - - 28 (64) - - - - (36) - (36) Share-based payments - - - - 142 - - - - 142 - 142 Dividends paid - - - - (2,642) - - - - (2,642) (63) (2,705) Other - - - - (7) (2) - - - (9) 39 30 AS AT

31 DECEMBER 2024 105,569,412 54 50 (670) 17,163 (95) 355 551 (80) 17,327 7 17,334

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

In millions of euros 2024 2023 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 4,603 4,311 Depreciation and amortisation of fixed assets, rights of use and impairment losses 844 772 Foreign exchange gains/(losses) on fair value adjustments (56) 56 Change in provisions (29) 15 Net income from associates (44) (105) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 28 12 Capital gains or losses on disposals and impact of changes in scope of consolidation (2) (14) Deferred tax variation (93) (14) Accrued expenses and income related to share-based payments 142 104 Dividend income (16) (12) Other (0) 1 Operating cash flows 5,378 5,123 Change in working capital requirements (239) (794) CASH FLOWS RELATED TO OPERATING ACTIVITIES (A) 5,139 4,328 Operating investments (1,067) (859) Acquisitions of consolidated shares (229) (288) Acquisitions of other financial assets (27) (52) Disposals of operating assets 1 0 Disposals of consolidated shares and impact of losses of control - - Disposals of other financial assets 145 - Change in payables and receivables related to investing activities (49) 93 Dividends received 30 112 CASH FLOWS RELATED TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES (B) (1,195) (995) Dividends paid (2,705) (1,386) Repayment of lease liabilities (305) (277) Treasury share buybacks net of disposals (37) (130) Borrowing subscriptions - - Repayment of borrowings (1) (1) Other changes in equity 2 (0) CASH FLOWS RELATED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES (C) (3,046) (1,794) Foreign currency translation adjustment (D) 119 (138) CHANGE IN NET CASH POSITION (A) + (B) + (C) + (D) 1,017 1,402 Net cash position at the beginning of the period 10,625 9,223 Net cash position at the end of the period 11,642 10,625

REMINDER

2024 HALF YEAR KEY FIGURES

In millions of euros H1 2024 H1 2023 Revenue 7,504 6,698 Growth at current exchange rates vs. n-1 12.0% 22.3% Growth at constant exchange rates vs. n-1 (1) 15.1% 25.2% Recurring operating income (2) 3,148 2,947 As a % of revenue 42.0% 44.0% Operating income 3,148 2,947 As a % of revenue 42.0% 44.0% Net profit – Group share 2,368 2,226 As a % of revenue 31.6% 33.2% Operating cash flows 2,829 2,615 Operating investments 319 249 Adjusted free cash flows (3) 1,776 1,720 Equity – Group share 15,052 13,249 Net cash position (4) 9,477 9,326 Restated net cash position (5) 10,033 9,848 Workforce (number of employees) (6) 23,242 20,607

(1) Growth at constant exchange rates is calculated by applying, for each currency, the average exchange rates of the previous period to the revenue for the period.

(2) Recurring operating income is one of the main performance indicators monitored by Group Management. It corresponds to operating income excluding non‑recurring items having a significant impact that may affect understanding of the group’s economic performance.

(3) Adjusted free cash flows are the sum of cash flows related to operating activities, less operating investments and the repayment of lease liabilities recognised in accordance with IFRS 16 (aggregates in the consolidated statement of cash flows).

(4) Net cash position includes cash and cash equivalents presented under balance sheet assets, less bank overdrafts which appear under short‑term borrowings and financial liabilities on the liabilities side. Net cash position does not include lease liabilities recognised in accordance with IFRS 16.

(5) The restated net cash position corresponds to net cash plus cash investments that do not meet the IFRS criteria for cash equivalents due in particular to their original maturity of more than three months, less borrowings and financial liabilities.

(6) The headcount relates to employees on permanent contracts and those on fixed-term contracts lasting more than 9 months, prior to the change in CSRD methodology.

Attachment