Publishing of Innofactor's 2024 Financial Statements Bulletin

Innofactor Plc Investor News, on February 14, 2025, at 9:00 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc will publish its 2024 Financial Statements Bulletin on Friday, February 28, 2025, at approximately 9:00 am Finnish time.

The financial statement release will be available on the company’s website after publishing.



Espoo, February 14, 2025

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

