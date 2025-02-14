Press Release Biocartis NV: Biocartis announces new data on early CAR-T vector load assessment with Idylla™ presented at ASTCT: A Potential Breakthrough in LBCL Treatment Monitoring

PRESS RELEASE - 14/02/2025, 09:30 CET



Biocartis announces new data on early CAR-T vector load assessment with Idylla™ presented at ASTCT: A Potential Breakthrough in LBCL Treatment Monitoring

Mechelen, Belgium, 14 February 2025 – Biocartis NV (“Biocartis”), an innovative molecular diagnostics company, is pleased to announce that new research on the prototype Idylla™ CD19 CAR-T vector load Assay was presented as a poster at ASTCT in Honolulu, HI, US, on 13 February 2025.

The new study1 (Bharadwaj et al, 20252) demonstrated that early CD19 CAR-T vector load quantification in peripheral blood may improve the prediction of clinical outcomes and toxicity management for patients receiving axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) for Large B-cell Lymphoma (LBCL).

The study enrolled 100 patients undergoing axi-cel therapy. Blood samples were analyzed using both droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) centrally, and local testing in the 3 centers with the prototype Idylla™ CAR-T Assay on the Idylla™ Platform. The study positioned the Idylla™ Platform as an automated, local hospital testing system that can provide results in approximately 90 minutes with only 2 minutes of hands-on time, straight from 0.5 ml of blood. The results revealed a 98.6% concordance between the prototype Idylla™ CAR-T Assay and ddPCR, confirming its reliability as a potential early alternative to standard methods.

Key Findings:

Early CAR-T Vector load increase predicted severe ICANS : Patients experiencing a steep rise in CD19 CAR-T vector load within the first 5 days post-infusion were more likely to develop severe immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS).

: Patients experiencing a steep rise in CD19 CAR-T vector load within the post-infusion were more likely to develop severe immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS). Day 3 Idylla™ measurements predicted ICANS severity : Predictive modeling identified day 3 vector load as a significant predictor of ICANS severity using Idylla™.

: Predictive modeling identified day 3 vector load as a significant predictor of ICANS severity using Idylla™. Correlation with Progression-Free Survival (PFS): Patients were stratified into high and low vector load slope groups obtained during the first 5 days after infusion, with significant differences in PFS observed for both Idylla™ and ddPCR measurement methods. Kaplan-Meier curves revealed PFS rates separate by day 50 (100% vs. 70%), and persisted until the end of follow-up beyond day 300 (90% vs. 50%) for high vs. low vector load increases.





These findings suggest that, once approved, local hospital testing with Idylla™ could revolutionize toxicity management and treatment monitoring in CAR-T therapy. By providing real-time, accessible vector load measurements, clinicians may better predict toxicity risk, personalize treatment strategies, and improve patient outcomes.

W. Michael Korn, M.D., Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Biocartis, commented: “These findings underscore the power of early, local hospital testing in CAR-T therapy. By providing real-time insights into CAR-T expansion dynamics, Idylla™ may enable clinicians to better predict toxicity risks and optimize treatment strategy - ultimately improving patient outcomes.”

The Idylla™ CAR-T Assay is a prototype and is not commercially available. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. © February 2025, Biocartis NV. All rights reserved.

1 This study was conducted with direct support from Biocartis.

2 Bharadwaj, S. et al. (2025). Rapid increase in Blood CD19 CAR-T Vector Load during the First 5 Days Post Infusion is Associated with Severe ICANS. ASTCT.