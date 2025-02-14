Electrical Park Brake (EPB) Market to Reach $14.3 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 15.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electrical Park Brake (EPB) Market by Type (Cable-Pull Systems, Caliper Integrated Systems), by Vehicle (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "electrical park brake (EPB) market" was valued at $3.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $14.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The shift towards electrification is another significant driver of market growth across various sectors, especially in the automotive industry. However, maintenance challenges and the high initial cost hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, integration with smart technologies and consumer preference for convenience are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the electrical park brake (EPB) market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.5 billion Market Size in 2033 $14.3 billion CAGR 15.60% No. of Pages in Report 365 Segments Covered Type, Vehicle, Sales Channel, and Region Drivers The increase in demand for advanced safety features The shift towards electrification Technological advancements Opportunities Integration with smart technologies Consumer preference for convenience Restraints Maintenance challenges The high initial cost

The caliper integrated systems segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By type, the caliper integrated systems segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the electrical park brake (EPB) market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 16.0% from 2024 to 2033. This growth is driven by advancements in electronic braking technology and the increased demand for more efficient, space-saving solutions. These systems are lighter and more compact, which helps in improving vehicle fuel efficiency and design flexibility.

The passenger vehicles segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By vehicle, the passenger vehicles segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fourths of the electrical park brake (EPB) market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 15.9% from 2024 to 2033. Rise in deployment of electric and hybrid vehicles, which often include EPB systems to complement other automated features, drives growth in this segment. As consumers increasingly prefer vehicles with smart, integrated systems that offer both safety and convenience, the adoption of EPB in passenger vehicles is expected to keep growing steadily.

The OEM segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By sales channel, the OEM segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than four-fifths of the electrical park brake (EPB) industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2033. OEMs are integrating EPB systems into both premium and mid-range vehicles, recognizing the growing consumer demand for advanced safety features. Another factor that drives the growth of the OEM segment is the rise in trend of vehicle electrification. EPB systems are particularly compatible with electric and hybrid vehicles, offering better performance and contributing to vehicle weight reduction, which is crucial for improving efficiency and range.

Asia-Pacific held a major share of the market in 2023.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2033, driven by major automotive hubs in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China, a top EV producer, adopts EPBs due to government policies, while India’s growing middle class demands vehicles with EPBs. Rapid urbanization and increased safety awareness across the region further boost EPB adoption.

Leading Market Players: -

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

DURA Automotive Systems

TBK Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Küster Holding GmbH

Mando-Hella Electronics Corp.

Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Wanchao Electric Appliance Co. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the electrical park brake (EPB) market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, partnership, product development, product launch, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

