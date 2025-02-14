BYDFi Partners with Safeheron to Launch MoonX, the Safest Way to Trade MemeCoins

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYDFi, a well-known crypto exchange, officially announced the upcoming launch of its new Web3 on-chain trading platform, MoonX. Specifically designed for Meme Coin traders, MoonX will provide a fast, secure, and intuitive on-chain trading experience. The platform integrates core security technologies from Safeheron, a premier self-custody platform for digital assets, leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) to build an industry-leading key management system that ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

Meme Coin Surge Fuels On-Chain Trading Growth

Over the past year, the surge in Meme Coin trading has led to an unprecedented rise in on-chain transaction volume. In 2024, transaction fees from Meme Coin trading on the Solana blockchain ecosystem alone exceeded $3.093 billion, contributing to the historic increase in on-chain trading activity. However, alongside this growth, security concerns have become more pronounced. On November 16, 2024, the decentralized exchange (DEX) DEXX was attacked by hackers, resulting in the theft of users' private keys and a loss of $20 million in assets. This breach raised serious concerns about the security vulnerabilities of on-chain trading and the importance of private key protection.

BYDFi Partners with Safeheron to Fully Upgrade On-Chain Trading Security

Every day, thousands of new Meme tokens emerge, and traders face the challenge of selecting quality projects while navigating extreme market volatility. At the same time, the threat to private key security remains one of the most pressing issues in the Web3 space.

As a globally renowned crypto exchange, BYDFi has always placed a premium on security. Its collaboration with Safeheron brings MoonX the best-in-class security features built on decentralized trust models. Safeheron’s use of MPC and TEE technologies will provide comprehensive key management and transaction signature protection for MoonX, addressing the most critical vulnerabilities in Web3 environments.



MoonX: The Ultimate On-Chain Trading Arena for Degen Traders

The high volatility of the Meme Coin market has attracted a wave of Degen traders—speculators who thrive on high-risk, high-reward trades. These traders are constantly searching for the next 100x Gems. MoonX is purpose-built for this audience, enabling on-chain trading of assets across major blockchains including Solana, Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain. The platform supports over 500,000 token pairs, coupled with powerful market analysis tools to assist traders in making informed decisions.

MoonX offers an array of specialized, professional-grade trading features designed to optimize the user experience:

Take-Profit & Stop-Loss Orders

Smart Money & Signal Copy Trading

Limit Orders & One-Click Buy/Sell

Sell Half on a Double

Michael, Co-Founder of BYDFi, stated:

“MOONX is more than just a trading tool—it represents BYDFi’s vision and commitment to the future of Web3. By integrating Safeheron’s cutting-edge security technology, we aim to deliver the safest and most efficient Meme Coin trading environment, eliminating security risks in Web3 trading entirely.”

MoonX is currently in the final stages of development and will soon be launched. Stay tuned to BYDFi’s official channels for the latest updates.

About Safeheron

Safeheron is a global leader in open-source, transparent digital asset self-custody solutions, founded in 2021 and headquartered in Singapore. Utilizing Secure technologies, Safeheron provides institutional clients with the highest level of security in digital asset self-custody services and MPC privatization solutions, enhancing both security and management efficiency.

Website: https://safeheron.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Safeheron

About BYDFi

BYDFi is a Forbes-recognized global top 10 crypto exchange, founded in 2020 and trusted by over 1,000,000 users worldwide. The platform has obtained Money Services Business (MSB) licenses in multiple countries and regions and is a member of the Korea CODE VASP alliance, reinforcing its commitment to regulatory compliance. All platform assets are held with at least a 1:1 reserve ratio, and Proof of Reserves (POR) reports are regularly published to uphold the highest asset security standards.

Website: https://www.bydfi.com

Support Email: CS@bydfi.com

CS@bydfi.com Business Partnerships: BD@bydfi.com

BD@bydfi.com Media Inquiries: media@bydfi.com