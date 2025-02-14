VEON’s Kyivstar and the Come Back Alive Foundation Raise USD 2.6 Million for Demining in Ukraine

Dubai and Kyiv, February 14, 2025: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator, announces that VEON’s wholly owned digital operator in Ukraine Kyivstar, together with the Come Back Alive Foundation, has jointly raised nearly UAH 107 million (USD 2.6 million) for the We Live Here 2.0 project to support demining of Ukrainian territory. The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine provided informational support for the campaign.

Over 140,000 square kilometers of Ukraine are contaminated by landmines. In 2024, these landmines caused 608 civilian casualties, including 104 deaths, according to Statista data. Businesses and individuals in Ukraine, as well as international donors, contributed to We Live Here 2.0. These funds will be used to equip mine clearance services with Ukrainian-made robotics and “Vampire” drones for the remote detonation of mines, as well as vehicles and communications tools. The new funds are in addition to those raised in the first phase of the We Live Here project, which saw over UAH 180 million (USD 4.8 million) donated. Kyivstar’s direct contribution across both phases amounts to UAH 50 million (USD 1.2 million).

“The We Live Here 2.0 campaign provides specific systematic assistance to protect the people of Ukraine from the horrors of landmines. Ukrainian businesses, citizens, and the state have come together to clear mines with advanced technological solutions. I am grateful to everyone who donated to make Ukraine stronger and safer,” stated Oleksandr Komarov, Kyivstar CEO.

“Today, Ukraine is the most potentially mined country in the world: 20% of our territory must be surveyed. The government, private operators and philanthropists are actively engaged in demining to allow people to return to the de-occupied and border regions, businesses to resume operations, and farmers to sow their fields. While two years ago there was not a single demining vehicle in Ukraine, today there are more than 200 of those, and this number is increasing. As a result, the area that was cleared of explosive ordnance is expanding. I am sincerely grateful to our partners for their initiatives that make our land safer. I am especially grateful that the funds raised will be used to purchase Ukrainian-manufactured equipment, which will additionally support our economy,” noted Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

“It is imperative that we help rebuild Ukraine and make the country safe again for its citizens. In addition to our USD 1 billion commitment to invest in rebuilding Ukraine’s telecom infrastructure, Kyivstar is leading the way through fundraising for demining, offering digital services like its Helsi digital healthcare service and its work across other humanitarian programs. The We Live Here campaign 2.0 has shown the tremendous resilience, determination and generosity of the Ukrainian people and businesses. It is a privilege for VEON and Kyivstar to support these critically important initiatives as we work together for the recovery and rebuilding of Ukraine,” said Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO of VEON.

“This project is about consistency, efficiency and saving the lives of our deminers. We Live Here 2.0 is a joint initiative of Kyivstar and the Come Back Alive Foundation to provide a comprehensive ecosystem of remote demining equipment. Thanks to the accumulated funds, the deminers of four newly created companies of engineering unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Support will receive Ukrainian-manufactured Termit and Tarhan ground robotic systems, transport, communications, power, air support for situational awareness and remote demining by detonation, as well as maintenance workshops. The success of the project is a contribution not only to saving the lives of our military but also of civilians living in the de-occupied territories or near the front line,” emphasized Taras Chmut, director of the Come Back Alive Foundation.

About Kyivstar

Kyivstar is Ukraine's largest communications operator, serving more than 23.3 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million Home Internet fixed line customers (as of September 2024). The company provides services across a wide range of mobile and fixed line technologies, including 4G, Big Data, Cloud solutions, cybersecurity, digital TV, and more. Kyivstar plans to invest USD 1 billion into the development of new telecom technologies in Ukraine over 2023-2027. Kyivstar has allocated over UAH 2 billion over the past two years to help Ukraine overcome wartime challenges, including providing support for the Armed Forces, clients and social projects. Kyivstar's is a 100%-owned subsidiary of the international telecom operator VEON Group. Kyivstar has been operating in Ukraine for 27 years and is recognized as the largest taxpayer in the communications sector, the best employer and a socially responsible company.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ and headquartered in Dubai. For more information visit: www.veon.com

Contact Information

VEON

Hande Asik

Group Director of Communication

pr@veon.com

Julian Tanner

MHP Group

Julian.tanner@mhpgroup.com



