Japan Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2025: Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Developments in Japan's BNPL Market - A $58.34 Billion Market by 2030

The BNPL payment market in Japan is expected to grow by 33.7% on annual basis to reach US$20.11 billion in 2025.



The BNPL market in Japan experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 55.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 15.04 billion to approximately USD 58.34 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry in Japan, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



Key Insights



Japan's BNPL market is rapidly evolving, driven by increasing adoption among younger consumers, integration into e-commerce platforms, and the entry of international providers. Companies such as Paidy and Klarna are shaping the market with competitive offerings tailored to consumer and merchant needs.



Over the next 2-4 years, BNPL will likely become a mainstream payment method in Japan, with intensified competition fostering innovation and consumer benefits. Regulatory stability and cultural preferences for flexible payment options will continue to support market growth, solidifying BNPL as a key component of Japan's digital payment ecosystem.



Increased Adoption of BNPL by Younger Consumers

The BNPL market in Japan is experiencing rapid adoption, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z, who are drawn to its flexible payment structures. Domestic players such as Paidy have emerged as leaders, offering zero-interest installment payments, which resonate well with this demographic. Partnerships with major platforms such as Amazon Japan have further accelerated the adoption of BNPL, integrating it into the everyday online shopping experience.

Japan's e-commerce market, has significantly increased adoption of BNPL services. Younger consumers who prefer alternatives to credit cards find BNPL appealing, as it aligns with Japan's cultural preference for debt-averse financial products. The convenience and transparency of zero-interest installment options make BNPL a popular choice for high-frequency, small-ticket purchases.

Over the next 2-4 years, BNPL adoption is expected to intensify as providers cater to the growing demand for flexible payment options among younger demographics. BNPL providers are likely to introduce innovative features such as loyalty rewards, cashback programs, and enhanced user experiences to maintain competitiveness. These advancements will solidify BNPL's position in Japan's payment ecosystem and encourage sustained growth in consumer engagement.

Integration of BNPL Services into E-commerce Platforms

BNPL services in Japan are increasingly being integrated into major e-commerce platforms to streamline the checkout process and enhance the shopping experience. Domestic providers such as GMO Payment Gateway are embedding installment options with smaller retailers, while global players such as Klarna partner with larger e-commerce sites. This trend highlights the growing synergy between BNPL solutions and Japan's rapidly expanding e-commerce market.

Retailers are adopting BNPL as a strategic tool to reduce cart abandonment rates and increase average transaction sizes. At the same time, consumers in Japan, accustomed to seamless digital payment solutions, are demanding more flexible and convenient options at checkout. The alignment of merchant objectives with consumer expectations is fueling the adoption of BNPL in the e-commerce sector.

Over the next 2-4 years, integrating BNPL services into e-commerce platforms is expected to become a standard feature across large and small retailers. The competitive environment will likely drive providers to innovate with better terms, enhanced consumer experiences, and loyalty programs to capture market share. This integration will solidify BNPL as an essential component of Japan's digital payment ecosystem while fostering growth in the e-commerce sector.

Entry of International BNPL Providers

Japan's BNPL market is seeing a growing presence of global providers such as Klarna and Afterpay, which are entering the market to capitalize on the increasing demand for installment payment solutions. These international entrants are expanding partnerships with retailers to enhance their foothold, creating a competitive environment pushing domestic providers to innovate and refine their services. This influx highlights Japan's appeal as a high-growth potential market for BNPL services.

Japan's relatively low credit card penetration compared to other developed economies presents a significant opportunity for BNPL providers. Many consumers, particularly younger ones, seek alternative payment solutions that align with their financial habits. Additionally, the country's stable regulatory framework for financial services has attracted global providers looking to establish a presence in the Asian market without facing significant compliance challenges.

Over the next 2-4 years, the entry of global BNPL providers is expected to intensify competition, resulting in more diverse and consumer-centric offerings. Domestic players may counteract this by leveraging local expertise, forming partnerships with regional retailers, and offering tailored solutions to maintain their market share. This heightened competition will benefit consumers through improved service quality and innovative payment options, further driving BNPL adoption in Japan.

Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Developments in Japan's Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Market



Japan's BNPL market is rapidly expanding this growth is fueled by rising consumer demand for flexible payment solutions and the increasing penetration of digital commerce. Key players, such as Paidy, Zozo, and Mercari, alongside global entrants such as Afterpay, are driving the competitive landscape by offering diverse and tailored installment payment services across various platforms.



In the next 2-4 years, the market is poised for heightened competition as domestic and international providers enhance their offerings through innovation and strategic partnerships. Recent developments, such as mergers, acquisitions, and significant investments, signal a maturing market primed for consolidation and differentiation. While regulatory oversight remains relatively limited, compliance with the Installment Sales Act ensures a structured framework, supporting sustainable growth and fostering consumer trust in Japan's evolving BNPL ecosystem.



Current State of the BNPL Market

Japan's BNPL market is experiencing substantial growth, this significant expansion highlights the growing adoption of installment-based payment solutions among Japanese consumers, particularly as they seek convenient and flexible alternatives to traditional credit methods. The shift reflects broader trends in consumer behavior, emphasizing affordability and financial flexibility.

The proliferation of digital commerce is a key driver of BNPL adoption in Japan, with more consumers turning to online shopping platforms. BNPL services align with this shift, providing an accessible and seamless payment method that enhances the e-commerce experience. As demand for digital payment solutions continues to rise, BNPL is emerging as a vital component of Japan's evolving retail and financial landscape.

Key Players and New Entrants

Paidy Inc.: A leading domestic BNPL provider, Paidy offers zero-interest installment payments and has partnered with major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon Japan. In 2021, PayPal acquired Paidy, enhancing its presence in the Japanese BNPL market.

Zozo Inc.: Operating a popular online fashion retail platform, Zozo offers BNPL options to its customers and integrates flexible payment solutions into its services.

Mercari, Inc.: A prominent marketplace app in Japan, Mercari has introduced BNPL services to facilitate consumer purchases and expanded its payment offerings.

JACCS Co., Ltd.: A traditional consumer credit company, JACCS has entered the BNPL space, leveraging its financial expertise to offer installment payment solutions.

Smartpay K.K.: A fintech startup, Smartpay focuses on providing BNPL services with a user-friendly interface, targeting online shoppers seeking flexible payment options.

Afterpay: An international BNPL provider, Afterpay has expanded into the Japanese market, partnering with local retailers to offer installment payment services.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

In July 2024, Money Forward, Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited announced a capital and business alliance, including plans to establish a joint venture for retail business. This partnership addresses financial issues for a broader customer base by leveraging Money Forward's B2C financial services.

Additionally, Japanese payments company Infcurion plans an initial public offering (IPO) in Tokyo in 2025 to accelerate growth through mergers and acquisitions. The firm secured an investment of approximately 8 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, valuing it at over 30 billion yen.

Anticipated Competitive Dynamics

The Japanese BNPL market is expected to witness increased competition as domestic and international players expand their services. Established companies may pursue mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions and diversify offerings. Innovations in payment solutions and strategic partnerships with retailers are likely key strategies for differentiation.

Regulatory Changes

While there is no direct regulation of BNPL services in Japan, businesses offering BNPL financing may be subject to the Installment Sales Act. This act requires companies providing installment payment services over periods exceeding two months to register as businesses involved in "Intermediation of Comprehensive Credit Purchases" or "Intermediation of Individual Credit Purchases."

Companies Featured

Paidy

ZoZo

Mercari

JACCS

Smartpay KK

Afterpay

Klarna

PayPay

Lending Club

Rakuten Pay

JCB

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $20.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $58.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.7% Regions Covered Japan

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in Japan through 58 tables and 75 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.

Japan BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Japan Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis

Japan Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics

Japan BNPL by Purpose

Japan BNPL by Business Model

Japan BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem

Japan BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis

Japan Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Japan BNPL Analysis by Channel

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast

Japan Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

