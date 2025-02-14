New Zealand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: Upcoming Data Centers will Double Existing Capacity, Exceeding 20,000 Racks

Auckland has a significant share of more than 150MW in the upcoming data centers. New Zealand received more than $1.5 billion in investments for the upcoming data centers.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database product covers the New Zealand data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 30 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Palmerston North, and others.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2024)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

  • The upcoming data center in New Zealand is two times the existing capacity with more than 20,000 Rack capacity
  • Auckland data center has a significant share of more than 150MW in the upcoming data centers
  • By end of 2025 more than 150MW of power capacity is expected to become operational in New Zealand market
  • New Zealand received more than $1.5 billion in investments for the upcoming data centers

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (30 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Silverdale 1 or Hobsonville 1)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (7 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this New Zealand Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

  • Caduceus Systems
  • CDC Data Centres
  • Chorus
  • Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)
  • Data Centre 220
  • Data Vault
  • Datacom Group Ltd
  • DataGrid
  • DCI Data Centers
  • Enable Networks
  • Goodman
  • Localhost
  • New Zealand Government
  • NEXTDC
  • Plan B Limited (Atturra)
  • Spark Digital
  • T4 Group
  • Umbrellar
  • Vector Fibre
  • Vocus

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvean3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data