New Zealand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: Upcoming Data Centers will Double Existing Capacity, Exceeding 20,000 Racks

The "New Zealand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database product covers the New Zealand data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 30 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Palmerston North, and others.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

The upcoming data center in New Zealand is two times the existing capacity with more than 20,000 Rack capacity

Auckland data center has a significant share of more than 150MW in the upcoming data centers

By end of 2025 more than 150MW of power capacity is expected to become operational in New Zealand market

New Zealand received more than $1.5 billion in investments for the upcoming data centers

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (30 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Silverdale 1 or Hobsonville 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (7 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this New Zealand Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

Caduceus Systems

CDC Data Centres

Chorus

Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)

Data Centre 220

Data Vault

Datacom Group Ltd

DataGrid

DCI Data Centers

Enable Networks

Goodman

Localhost

New Zealand Government

NEXTDC

Plan B Limited (Atturra)

Spark Digital

T4 Group

Umbrellar

Vector Fibre

Vocus

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

