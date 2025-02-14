Heat Recovery Steam Generators Global Strategic Business Report 2025: Surging Energy Consumption and Demand for Electricity to Drive the Demand for HRSGs

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Recovery Steam Generators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Heat Recovery Steam Generators is estimated at US$865.0 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the HRSG market is driven by several factors that reflect technological, economic, and environmental dynamics. Firstly, the global push towards energy efficiency and stricter emissions regulations compels power plants to adopt technologies that maximize heat recovery and reduce carbon outputs. Secondly, the expansion of the natural gas sector, particularly with the increased deployment of gas turbines, directly correlates with heightened HRSG installations to improve the efficiency of these plants. Thirdly, advancements in material science have led to the development of more durable and efficient HRSG components, which endure higher temperatures and pressures, thereby extending the operational capabilities of power plants.



Additionally, the evolving consumer behavior towards more sustainable energy solutions has spurred the integration of HRSGs with renewable energy projects. Finally, the economic incentives provided by governments worldwide for cleaner and more efficient technologies have further propelled the adoption and innovation within the HRSG market, aligning it with both current needs and future energy goals.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Upto 30 MW Rated Power Heat Recovery Steam Generators segment, which is expected to reach US$559.0 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.0%. The Above 30 MW Rated Power Heat Recovery Steam Generators segment is also set to grow at 2.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $189.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.1% CAGR to reach $238.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Emerson Electric Company, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 491 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $865 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Heat Recovery Steam Generators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Heat Recovery Steam Generators: A Prelude

Design and Functionality

HRSG Categories

Specialized HRSG Varieties and Functionalities

Global Heat Recovery System Generator (HRSG) Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Developed Regions Dominate, While Developing Markets to Witness Faster Growth

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Application Holds the Major Share, Combined Cycle Application to Witness Rapid Growth

Utilities - The Largest End-use Market for HRSGs

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Energy Consumption and Demand for Electricity to Drive the Demand for HRSGs

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Rising Focus on Cogeneration Technology Drives the Demand for Heat Recovery Steam Generators

CHP Share of Total Electricity Generation in Major Countries Worldwide

CHP Installed Capacity (in MWe) in Major Countries Worldwide

Heat Recovery Steam Generators Allow CCGT Plants to Achieve High Efficiency

Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates Demand

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives up the Demand for HRSG

Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2024

Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a Fillip to HRSG Market

World Chemical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020 & 2024

Innovative HRSG Designs and Upgrades Improve Performance and Efficiency

Recent Developments in the HRSG Space

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

Emerson Electric Company

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.

Hangzhou Boiler Group Co., Ltd.

Hamon & Cie (International) SA

Martin Energy Group Services LLC

Nooter/Eriksen, Inc.

RENTECH Boiler Systems, Inc.

GE Power

AC Boilers SpA

BHI Co., Ltd.

Indeck Keystone Energy LLC

