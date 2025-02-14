RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-02-14
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln750
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids8
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.900 %
Lowest yield0.900 %
Highest accepted yield0.900 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2025-02-14
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln575
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids8
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield0.720 %
Lowest yield0.710 %
Highest accepted yield0.730 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00



 