RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-02-14
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|750
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.900 %
|Lowest yield
|0.900 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.900 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-02-14
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|575
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.720 %
|Lowest yield
|0.710 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.730 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00