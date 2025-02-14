Propylene Glycol (PG) Global Industry Report 2025: Capacity, Production, Consumption, Trade and Price Analysis and Outlook 2019-2034

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Propylene Glycol (PG) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers data on global, regional and national markets embracing 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for propylene glycol.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of propylene glycol

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on propylene glycol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles propylene glycol manufacturers in the world market

Propylene Glycol market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global propylene glycol market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world propylene glycol market in 2019-2024?

What was the global propylene glycol capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world propylene glycol market?

What are the main regional/country propylene glycol markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world propylene glycol market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world propylene glycol supply and demand?

Are there propylene glycol projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Propylene Glycol Properties and Uses



2. Propylene Glycol Manufacturing Processes



3. Propylene Glycol World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Propylene Glycol Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Propylene Glycol Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Propylene Glycol Consumption

World Consumption

Consumption Trends in Europe

Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Trends in North America

3.4. Propylene Glycol Global Trade

World Trade Dynamics

Export and Import Flows in Regions

3.5. Propylene Glycol Prices



4. Propylene Glycol Regional Markets Analysis

Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:

Total Installed Capacity in Country

Production in Country

Manufacturers in Country

Consumption of in Country

Export and Import in Country

Prices in Country

4.1. Propylene Glycol European Market Analysis

Countries Covered:

Belgium

France

Germany

Netherlands

Romania

Russia

Spain

4.2. Propylene Glycol Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Countries Included:

Australia

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

4.3. Propylene Glycol North American Market Analysis

USA

4.4. Propylene Glycol Latin American Market Analysis

Brazil

Mexico

5. Propylene Glycol Global Market Forecast

5.1. Propylene Glycol Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

Global Production Forecast

Projects

5.2. Propylene Glycol Consumption Forecast Up to 2034

World Consumption Forecast

Forecast of Consumption in Europe

Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Forecast in North America

5.3. Propylene Glycol Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034



6. Key Companies in the Propylene Glycol Market Worldwide



7. Propylene Glycol Feedstock Market



8. Propylene Glycol End-use Sector

8.1. Consumption by Application

8.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



