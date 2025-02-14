Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) World and Regional Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for detailed information on the world expandable polystyrene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets embracing 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for expandable polystyrene.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of expandable polystyrene

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on expandable polystyrene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles expandable polystyrene manufacturers in the world market

Expandable Polystyrene market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global expandable polystyrene market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world expandable polystyrene market in 2019-2024?

What was the global expandable polystyrene capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world expandable polystyrene market?

What are the main regional/country expandable polystyrene markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world expandable polystyrene market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world expandable polystyrene supply and demand?

Are there expandable polystyrene projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Expandable Polystyrene Properties and Uses



2. Expandable Polystyrene Manufacturing Processes



3. Expandable Polystyrene World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Expandable Polystyrene Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Expandable Polystyrene Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Expandable Polystyrene Consumption

World Consumption

Consumption Trends in Europe

Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Trends in North America

3.4. Expandable Polystyrene Global Trade

World Trade Dynamics

Export and Import Flows in Regions

3.5. Expandable Polystyrene Prices



4. Expandable Polystyrene Regional Markets Analysis

Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:

Total Installed Capacity in Country

Production in Country

Manufacturers in Country

Consumption of in Country

Export and Import in Country

Prices in Country

4.1. Expandable Polystyrene European Market Analysis

Countries Covered:

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Romania

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Ukraine

United Kingdom

4.2. Expandable Polystyrene Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Countries Included:

China

India

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

Pakistan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

4.3. Expandable Polystyrene North American Market Analysis

Countries Under Consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Expandable Polystyrene Latin American Market Analysis

Countries Overviewed:

Argentina

Bahamas

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Mexico

4.5. Expandable Polystyrene Middle East Market Analysis

Countries Examined:

Iran

Israel

Turkey

5. Expandable Polystyrene Global Market Forecast

5.1. Expandable Polystyrene Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

Global Production Forecast

Projects

5.2. Expandable Polystyrene Consumption Forecast Up to 2034

World Consumption Forecast

Forecast of Consumption in Europe

Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Forecast in North America

5.3. Expandable Polystyrene Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034



6. Key Companies in the Expandable Polystyrene Market Worldwide



7. Expandable Polystyrene Feedstock Market



8. Expandable Polystyrene End-use Sector

8.1. Consumption by Application

8.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



