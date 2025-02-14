Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market to Reach $13.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 24% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market by Type (FBG Sensor and FBG Filter and Others), by Application (Telecommunication, Aerospace, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the fiber bragg grating (FBG) market was valued at $2.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $13.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24% from 2024 to 2032.

The growth of the fiber Bragg grating (FBG) market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-performance optical communication systems. As data transmission needs escalate globally, FBGs are essential for their ability to filter specific wavelengths with high precision, making them crucial in enhancing the efficiency and reliability of telecommunication networks. Additionally, the rapid advancement of sensing technologies across various industries, such as aerospace, defense, and civil engineering, further fuels market growth. FBGs are extensively used in these sectors for their accuracy in monitoring structural health and detecting changes in physical parameters like temperature, strain, and pressure.

However, the market's expansion is tempered by the high manufacturing costs associated with FBGs, which can limit their adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive applications. The complex fabrication process and the need for specialized equipment contribute to these costs, posing a significant challenge to market players. Despite these challenges, the market presents significant opportunities, especially with the growing trend toward smart infrastructure and the Internet of Things (IoT) . The increasing integration of FBGs in advanced sensing applications and the continuous evolution of optical technologies are expected to drive sustained growth, making FBGs a critical component in the future of communication and sensing systems.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $ 2.0 billion Market Size in 2032 $ 13.6 billion CAGR 24.0% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Type, Application and Region Drivers Rising Demand for High-Performance Optical Communication Systems Growing Adoption in Structural Health Monitoring Opportunities Increased Focus on Smart Infrastructure and IoT Integration Expansion of Aerospace and Defense Applications Restraint High Initial Investment Costs Complex Fabrication Process





FBG Sensor segment dominated the market in 2023

By type, FBG sensors segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is primarily due to the extensive adoption of FBG sensors in various applications, including structural health monitoring, temperature sensing, and pressure monitoring. Their high sensitivity, precision, and ability to operate in harsh environments make them preferable in industries like aerospace, civil engineering, and energy, driving their market dominance.

Sensing segment dominated the market in 2023

By application, the sensing segment held the highest market share. FBG sensors are widely used for real-time monitoring in critical applications like structural health monitoring, temperature, and strain measurement. Their accuracy, reliability, and ability to withstand harsh environments make them essential in industries such as aerospace, civil engineering, and energy, driving the dominance of the sensing segment in the market.

Telecommunication segment dominated the market in 2023

By industry segment, the telecommunication segment is leading in 2023. FBGs are integral in telecommunication networks for signal processing, filtering, and wavelength stabilization in fiber optic communication systems. Their ability to provide precise control over light wavelengths makes them crucial for maintaining high-speed, high-capacity data transmission. The rapid expansion of telecommunication infrastructure, particularly with the rollout of 5G networks, has further fueled the dominance of this segment in the FBG market.

North America region is expected to continue its dominance throughout forecast period

North America is the leading region in fiber Bragg grating market in 2023 and expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to its strong presence in advanced industries such as telecommunications, aerospace, and energy. The region's focus on technological innovation, significant investments in research and development, and the early adoption of FBG-based solutions for structural health monitoring and sensing applications contribute to its leadership. Additionally, the expansion of 5G networks and infrastructure projects further solidify North America's leading position in the FBG market.

AOS GmbH

Alnair Labs Corporation

FBGS Technologies GmbH

HBM Fibersensing S.A

ITF Technologies Inc.

Ixblue Photonics Micron Optics (Luna Innovations)

Proximion AB Technica

TeraXion

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global fiber bragg grating market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

In February 2023, Luna Innovations acquired OptaSense Holdings Ltd. from QinetiQ Group. This acquisition enhanced Luna's fiber optic sensing portfolio, particularly in distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) and FBG sensor technologies, broadening their market reach.

The Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) market refers to the sector involved in the development and application of FBG technology, which utilizes optical fibers to create periodic variations in the refractive index. These variations reflect specific wavelengths of light, making FBGs essential for various applications, including telecommunications, structural health monitoring, and sensors for temperature and pressure measurement.

Key drivers of the FBG market include the increasing demand for advanced telecommunications networks, particularly with the rise of 5G technology, which requires efficient and reliable optical components. Additionally, the growing need for real-time monitoring of infrastructure, such as bridges and buildings, enhances the market's growth prospects. The adoption of FBGs in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, and renewable energy, further supports this trend.

However, the FBG market faces certain restraints, such as the high costs associated with manufacturing and installing FBG systems, which can deter small and medium-sized enterprises from adopting this technology. Additionally, competition from alternative sensing technologies, such as optical interferometers, poses a challenge to market penetration.

Despite these challenges, significant opportunities exist within the FBG market. The rising trend of smart cities and the Internet of Things (IoT) creates a demand for integrated sensing solutions, where FBGs can play a crucial role in monitoring environmental conditions and structural integrity. Furthermore, advancements in material science may lead to the development of more efficient and cost-effective FBG systems. As industries increasingly prioritize sustainability and data-driven decision-making, the FBG market is positioned for growth, driven by innovation and a diverse range of applications across multiple sectors.

The fiber bragg grating market is segmented on the basis of type, system type, application, industry and region. On the basis of type, the fiber bragg grating market is classified into FBG sensor, and FBG filter & others. On the basis of application, the market is classified sensing, measuring, monitoring, and others. On the basis of industry, the market is classified into telecommunication, aerospace, energy and utilities, transportation, and others. Region wise, the fiber bragg grating market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, and rest of Europe) , Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific) , and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) .

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative fiber bragg grating market analysis of the market segments, fiber bragg grating market value, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the fiber bragg grating market forecast analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing fiber bragg grating (FBG) market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the fiber bragg grating (FBG) market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities. Fiber bragg grating company list is also covered in the report.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market. Fiber bragg grating market size by country is also covered in the report. Fiber bragg grating growth drivers, Fiber bragg grating market insights, Fiber bragg grating market share by companies, fiber bragg grating market growth, fiber bragg grating market opportunity, are covered in the report.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. Strain and temperature sensing and reflectivity spectrum are important keywords for the market

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global fiber bragg grating (FBG) market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

By Type

FBG Sensor

FBG Filter and Others

By Application

Telecommunication

Aerospace

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

