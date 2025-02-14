TAP Protocol Launches its TAP Launch Bot, The Ultimate No-Code Solution to Launching Token Projects on Bitcoin With No Bonding Curve

Berlin, Germany, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - TAP Protocol , a protocol that enables the development of decentralized applications (DApps) on Bitcoin Layer-1, is announcing the launch of its TAP Launch Bot to make it easier to create, launch and fund token projects on Bitcoin. The TAP Launch Bot, which is accessible via Telegram, has been developed to provide a seamless, guided experience for users wanting to launch Bitcoin projects and is designed as a no-code solution, empowering users to add to the thousands of tokens already launched on TAP Protocol, without any technical experience.

Unlike other launch platforms, the TAP Launch Bot eliminates the need for a bonding curve. Founders are able to transparently fund their projects via the Launch Bot’s ‘charge per mInt’ feature, which enables minters to pay with $TAP, and the founders' desired (%) token reserve for their project also accumulates within the same wallet, so communities can easily monitor team funds as they grow. This aims to foster genuine community growth and trust, while promoting tangible value to the overall Bitcoin ecosystem.

“With the TAP Launch Bot, we’re aiming to empower more users to create and build value on Bitcoin and it’s important that they’re able to do so in a simple, autonomous, transparent, and community-focused manner. We built the TAP Launch Bot on Telegram to make it easier for our community, and those who want to get involved,” states Markus Bopp, CEO and Founder of TAP Protocol. “TAP Protocol offers a direct route to launch Bitcoin projects but also raise capital using the LaunchBot’s ‘Charge per Mint’ feature, so creators can focus on building impactful projects.”





By functioning as an “authority smart contract” the TAP Launch Bot streamlines and secures the fundraising process, This multi-token approach also enables more advanced tokenomic models for builders, with funds immediately available for project development, without teams having to immediately sell the project token in order to build.

While the TAP Launch Bot offers advanced capabilities, its primary objective is simplicity. Featuring a Telegram-hosted chat-based interface similar to AI prompting, the bot is designed to be accessible to both seasoned developers and first-time creators. By streamlining token launches and funding, the TAP Launch Bot strengthens Bitcoin’s growing ecosystem, and reduces barriers to entry.

Features of the TAP Launch Bot

The TAP Launch Bot provides users with a seamless, intuitive experience, offering the following capabilities:

Launch projects without the need for coding or technical expertise. No Bonding Curve: Instantly receive raised capital without waiting for market activity or intermediary approvals.

Full visibility and control over project funds via the $TAP token. Bitcoin Native: Utilize the security and decentralization of the Bitcoin network.



The TAP Launch Bot is the latest development from TAP Protocol, which has already delivered fully-decentralised, native Bitcoin DeFi by pioneering L1 co-processing, which leverages the strengths of other L1 chains, so enables the use of turing smart contracts for native Bitcoin assets, without users having to sacrifice custody and control of their assets.



Having already demonstrated L1 co-processing on mainnet via ICP, the team are now developing the same interoperability for TRON, Cardano, Ethereum and Solana.



The TAP Launch Bot, which is available to access on Telegram from February 2025, aims to further advance Bitcoin’s decentralized finance ecosystem. Its integration into the popular community platform Telegram, offers a gateway to financial independence and creative freedom. With its user-friendly interface and direct funding model, the TAP Launch Bot bridges educational and technical barriers to Bitcoin development and promotes accessibility and inclusion to the world’s most popular blockchain.

Find out more about the TAP Launch Bot here: https://t.me/TapStarterBtcBot



About TAP Protocol

TAP Protocol is dedicated to advancing the interoperability of blockchain networks by providing solutions that bridge the gap between Ethereum and Bitcoin. With its focus on user experience and accessibility, TAP Protocol empowers users to leverage the full potential of decentralized finance.

For more information, please visit https://www.tap-protocol.com/

