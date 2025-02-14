Vinyl Acetate (VAM) Global Industry Report 2025: Manufacturing, Capacity, Production, Consumption, End-users, Trade, Price Analysis and Outlook 2019-2024 & 2025-2034

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vinyl Acetate (VAM) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an essential resource for detailed information on the world vinyl acetate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets with 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for vinyl acetate.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of vinyl acetate
- It considers present situation, historical background and forecast
- Comprehensive data on vinyl acetate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report
- The report profiles vinyl acetate manufacturers in the world market
- Vinyl Acetate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What were the main trends of global vinyl acetate market in 2019-2024?
- What was the size of the world vinyl acetate market in 2019-2024?
- What was the global vinyl acetate capacity and production in 2019-2024?
- What are the main players in the world vinyl acetate market?
- What are the main regional/country vinyl acetate markets globally?
- What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world vinyl acetate market in 2025-2034?
- What will be the CAGRs for world vinyl acetate supply and demand?
- Are there vinyl acetate projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction: Vinyl Acetate Properties and Uses
2. Vinyl Acetate Manufacturing Processes
3. Vinyl Acetate World Market in 2019-2024
3.1. World Vinyl Acetate Capacity
- Capacity Broken Down by Region
- Capacity Divided by Country
- Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant
3.2. World Vinyl Acetate Production
- Global Output Dynamics
- Production by Region
- Production by Country
3.3. Vinyl Acetate Consumption
- World Consumption
- Consumption Trends in Europe
- Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption Trends in North America
3.4. Vinyl Acetate Global Trade
- World Trade Dynamics
- Export and Import Flows in Regions
3.5. Vinyl Acetate Prices
4. Vinyl Acetate Regional Markets Analysis
Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:
- Total Installed Capacity in Country
- Production in Country
- Manufacturers in Country
- Consumption of in Country
- Export and Import in Country
- Prices in Country
4.1. Vinyl Acetate European Market Analysis
Countries Covered:
- Germany
- Lithuania
- Russia
- Spain
- Ukraine
- UK
4.2. Vinyl Acetate Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
Countries Included:
- China
- India
- Japan
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
4.3. Vinyl Acetate North American Market Analysis
Countries Under Consideration:
- USA
4.4. Vinyl Acetate Latin American Market Analysis
Countries Overviewed:
- Brazil
4.5. Vinyl Acetate Middle East Market Analysis
Countries Examined:
- Iran
- Saudi Arabia
5. Vinyl Acetate Global Market Forecast
5.1. Vinyl Acetate Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034
- Global Production Forecast
- Projects
5.2. Vinyl Acetate Consumption Forecast Up to 2034
- World Consumption Forecast
- Forecast of Consumption in Europe
- Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption Forecast in North America
5.3. Vinyl Acetate Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034
6. Key Companies in the Vinyl Acetate Market Worldwide
7. Vinyl Acetate Feedstock Market
8. Vinyl Acetate End-use Sector
8.1. Consumption by Application
8.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytp4ct
