Steel Global Industry Report 2025: Manufacturing, Capacity, Production, Consumption, End-users, Trade, Price Analysis and Outlook 2019-2024 & 2025-2034

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel World, Regions and Countries Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for detailed information on the world steel market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets with 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for steel.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of steel

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on steel capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles steel manufacturers in the world market

Steel market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global steel market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world steel market in 2019-2024?

What was the global steel production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world steel market?

What are the main regional/country steel markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world steel market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world steel supply and demand?

Are there steel projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. World Steel Industry Trends in 2019-2024

1.1. General Data About Steel

1.2. Global Steel Market Trends

World Steel Production in 2019-2024

World Steel Demand in 2019-2024

1.3. Steel Prices in the Global Market



2. Steel Industry Trends in Europe

2.1. Austria

2.2. Belgium

2.3. Czechia

2.4. Finland

2.5. France

2.6. Germany

2.7. Italy

2.8. Luxembourg

2.9. Netherlands

2.10. Poland

2.11. Portugal

2.12. Romania

2.13. Slovakia

2.14. Spain

2.16. Sweden

2.17. UK



3. Steel Industry Trends in CIS

3.1. Belarus

3.2. Kazakhstan

3.3. Russia

3.4. Ukraine



4. Steel Industry Trends in Asia-Pacific

4.1. Australia

4.2. China

4.3. India

4.4. Japan

4.5. Malaysia

4.6. Pakistan

4.7. Philippines

4.8. South Korea

4.9. Taiwan

4.10. Thailand

4.11. Vietnam



5. Steel Industry Trends in North America

5.1. Canada

5.2. USA



6. Steel Industry Trends in Latin America

6.1. Argentina

6.2. Brazil

6.3. Mexico



7. Steel Industry Trends in Middle East and Africa

7.1. Algeria

7.2. Belarus

7.3. Egypt

7.4. Iran

7.5. Oman

7.6. Saudi Arabia

7.7. South Africa

7.8. Turkey

7.9. UAE



8. Global Steel Market Forecast to 2034

8.1. Steel Production Forecast to 2034

8.2. Steel Demand Forecast to 2034

8.3. Steel Prices Forecast to 2034



