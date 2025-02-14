Silver World Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silver World, Regions and Countries Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for detailed information on the world silver market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets with 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for silver.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of silver

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on silver capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles silver manufacturers in the world market

Silver market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global silver market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world silver market in 2019-2024?

What was the global silver production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world silver market?

What are the main regional/country silver markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world silver market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world silver supply and demand?

Are there silver projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. World Silver Industry Trends in 2019-2024

1.1. General Data About Silver

1.2. Global Silver Market Trends

World Silver Reserves, 2024

World Silver Production in 2019-2024

World Silver Demand in 2019-2024

1.3. Silver Prices in the Global Market



2. Silver Industry Trends in Europe

2.1. Bulgaria

2.2. Finland

2.3. Greece

2.4. Poland

2.5. Portugal

2.6. Spain

2.7. Sweden



3. Silver Industry Trends in CIS

3.1. Armenia

3.2. Kazakhstan

3.3. Kyrgyzstan

3.4. Russia

3.5. Tajikistan

3.6. Uzbekistan



4. Silver Industry Trends in Asia-Pacific

4.1. Australia

4.2. China

4.3. India

4.4. Indonesia

4.5. Laos

4.6. Mongolia

4.7. Papua New Guinea

4.8. Philippines

4.9. South Korea



5. Silver Industry Trends in North America

5.1. Canada

5.2. USA



6. Silver Industry Trends in Latin America

6.1. Argentina

6.2. Bolivia

6.3. Brazil

6.4. Chile

6.5. Colombia

6.6. Dominican Republic

6.7. Mexico

6.8. Nicaragua

6.9. Peru



7. Silver Industry Trends in Middle East and Africa

7.1. Iran

7.2. Morocco

7.3. South Africa

7.4. Tanzania

7.5. Turkey



8. Global Silver Market Forecast to 2034

8.1. Silver Production Forecast to 2034

8.2. Silver Demand Forecast to 2034

8.3. Silver Prices Forecast to 2034



