Platinum-Group Metals Global Industry Report 2025: Manufacturing, Capacity, Production, Consumption, End-users, Trade, Price Analysis and Outlook 2019-2024 & 2025-2034

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Platinum-Group Metals World, Regions and Countries Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for detailed information on the world platinum-group metals market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets with 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for platinum-group metals.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of platinum-group metals

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on platinum-group metals capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles platinum-group metals manufacturers in the world market

Platinum-Group Metals market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global platinum-group metals market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world platinum-group metals market in 2019-2024?

What was the global platinum-group metals production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world platinum-group metals market?

What are the main regional/country platinum-group metals markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world platinum-group metals market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world platinum-group metals supply and demand?

Are there platinum-group metals projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. World Platinum and Palladium Industry Trends in 2019-2024

1.1. General Data About Platinum and Palladium

1.2. Global Platinum and Palladium Market Trends

World Platinum and Palladium Reserves, 2024

World Platinum and Palladium Production in 2019-2024

World Platinum and Palladium Demand in 2019-2024

1.3. Platinum and Palladium Prices in the Global Market



2. Platinum and Palladium Industry Trends in Europe

2.1. Finland

2.2. Poland

2.3. Serbia



3. Platinum and Palladium Industry Trends in CIS

3.1. Russia



4. Platinum and Palladium Industry Trends in Asia-Pacific

4.1. Australia

4.2. Japan



5. Platinum and Palladium Industry Trends in North America

5.1. Canada

5.2. USA



6. Platinum and Palladium Industry Trends in Middle East and Africa

6.1. South Africa

6.2. Zimbabwe



7. Rhodium and Iridium Industry Trends in 2019-2024

7.1. Rhodium Global Market

World Rhodium Production in 2019-2024

World Rhodium Demand in 2019-2024

7.2. Iridium Global Market

World Iridium Production in 2019-2024

World Iridium Demand in 2019-2024

8. Global Platinum-Group Metals Market Forecast to 2034

8.1. Platinum-Group Metals Market Trends Up to 2034

8.2. World Platinum and Palladium Market Forecast to 2034

8.3. World Rhodium and Iridium Market Forecast to 2034



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1s2lj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.