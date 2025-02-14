Gold Global Industry Report 2025: Manufacturing, Capacity, Production, Consumption, End-users, Trade, Price Analysis and Outlook 2019-2024 & 2025-2034

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold World, Regions and Countries Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for detailed information on the world gold market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets with 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for gold.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of gold

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on gold capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles gold manufacturers in the world market

Gold market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global gold market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world gold market in 2019-2024?

What was the global gold production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world gold market?

What are the main regional/country gold markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world gold market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world gold supply and demand?

Are there gold projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. World Gold Industry Trends in 2019-2024

1.1. General Data About Gold

1.2. Global Gold Market Trends

World Gold Reserves, 2024

World Gold Production in 2019-2024

World Gold Demand in 2019-2024

1.3. Gold Prices in the Global Market



2. Gold Industry Trends in Europe



3. Gold Industry Trends in CIS

3.1. Russia

3.2. Kazakhstan

3.3. Kyrgyzstan

3.4. Uzbekistan



4. Gold Industry Trends in Asia-Pacific

4.1. Australia

4.2. China

4.3. Indonesia

4.4. Papua New Guinea



5. Gold Industry Trends in North America

5.1. Canada

5.3. USA



6. Gold Industry Trends in Latin America

6.1. Argentina

6.2. Brazil

6.3. Chile

6.4. Colombia

6.5. Dominican Republic

6.6. Mexico

6.7. Peru



7. Gold Industry Trends in Middle East and Africa

7.1. Burkina Faso

7.2. Ghana

7.3. Guinea

7.4. Mali

7.5. South Africa

7.6. Sudan

7.7. Suriname

7.8. Tanzania

7.9. Zimbabwe



8. Global Gold Market Forecast to 2034

8.1. Gold Production Forecast to 2034

8.2. Gold Demand Forecast to 2034

8.3. Gold Prices Forecast to 2034



