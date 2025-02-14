Iodine Global Industry Report 2025: Capacity, Production, Consumption, End-users, Trade, Price Analysis and Outlook 2019-2024 & 2025-2034

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iodine World, Regions and Countries Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for detailed information on the world iodine market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets with 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for iodine.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of iodine

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on iodine capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles iodine manufacturers in the world market

Iodine market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global iodine market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world iodine market in 2019-2024?

What was the global iodine production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world iodine market?

What are the main regional/country iodine markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world iodine market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world iodine supply and demand?

Are there iodine projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. World Iodine Industry Trends in 2019-2024

1.1. General Data About Iodine

1.2. Global Iodine Market Trends

World Iodine Reserves, 2024

World Iodine Production in 2019-2024

World Iodine Demand in 2019-2024

1.3. Iodine Prices in the Global Market



2. Iodine Industry Trends in Europe



3. Iodine Industry Trends in CIS

3.1. Azerbaijan

3.2. Russia

3.3. Turkmenistan



4. Iodine Industry Trends in Asia-Pacific

4.1. Indonesia

4.2. Japan



5. Iodine Industry Trends in North America

5.1. USA



6. Iodine Industry Trends in Latin America

6.1. Chile



7. Global Iodine Market Forecast to 2034

7.1. Iodine Production Forecast to 2034

7.2. Iodine Demand Forecast to 2034

7.3. Iodine Prices Forecast to 2034



