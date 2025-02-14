Aluminium Global Industry Report 2025: Manufacturing, Capacity, Production, Consumption, End-users, Trade, Price Analysis and Outlook 2019-2024 & 2025-2034

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminium World, Regions and Countries Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for detailed information on the world aluminium market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets with 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for aluminium.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of aluminium

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on aluminium capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles aluminium manufacturers in the world market

Aluminium market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global aluminium market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world aluminium market in 2019-2024?

What was the global aluminium production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world aluminium market?

What are the main regional/country aluminium markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world aluminium market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world aluminium supply and demand?

Are there aluminium projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. World Aluminium Industry Trends in 2019-2024

1.1. General Data About Aluminium

1.2. Global Aluminium Market Trends

Global Bauxite Reserves, 2024

World Aluminium Production in 2019-2024

World Aluminium Demand in 2019-2024

1.3. Aluminium Prices in the Global Market



2. Aluminium Industry Trends in Europe

2.1. France

2.2. Germany

2.3. Greece

2.4. Iceland

2.5. Netherlands

2.6. Norway

2.7. Spain

2.8. Sweden



3. Aluminium Industry Trends in CIS

3.1. Azerbaijan

3.2. Kazakhstan

3.3. Russia

3.4. Tajikistan



4. Aluminium Industry Trends in Asia-Pacific

4.1. Australia

4.2. China

4.3. India

4.4. Indonesia

4.5. New Zealand



5. Aluminium Industry Trends in North America

5.1. Canada

5.2. USA



6. Aluminium Industry Trends in Latin America

6.1. Argentina

6.2. Brazil



7. Aluminium Industry Trends in Middle East and Africa

7.1. Bahrain

7.2. Egypt

7.3. Mozambique

7.4. Oman

7.5. South Africa

7.6. Saudi Arabia

7.7. Qatar

7.8. Turkey

7.9. UAE



8. Global Aluminium Market Forecast to 2034

8.1. Aluminium Production Forecast to 2034

8.2. Aluminium Demand Forecast to 2034

8.3. Aluminium Prices Forecast to 2034



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79v0u9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.