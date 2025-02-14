Bauxite and Alumina Global Industry Report 2025: Manufacturing, Capacity, Production, Consumption, End-users, Trade, Price Analysis and Outlook 2019-2024 & 2025-2034

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bauxite and Alumina World, Regions and Countries Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for detailed information on the world bauxite and alumina market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets with 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for bauxite and alumina.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of bauxite and alumina

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on bauxite and alumina capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles bauxite and alumina manufacturers in the world market

Bauxite and Alumina market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global bauxite and alumina market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world bauxite and alumina market in 2019-2024?

What was the global bauxite and alumina production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world bauxite and alumina market?

What are the main regional/country bauxite and alumina markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world bauxite and alumina market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world bauxite and alumina supply and demand?

Are there bauxite and alumina projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. World Bauxite and Alumina Industry Trends in 2019-2024

1.1. General Data About Bauxite and Alumina

1.2. Global Bauxite and Alumina Market Trends

Global Bauxite Reserves, 2024

World Bauxite and Alumina Production in 2019-2024

World Bauxite and Alumina Demand in 2019-2024

1.3. Bauxite and Alumina Prices in the Global Market



2. Bauxite and Alumina Industry Trends in CIS

2.1. Kazakhstan

2.2. Russia



3. Bauxite and Alumina Industry Trends in Asia-Pacific

3.1. Australia

3.2. China

3.3. India

3.4. Indonesia

3.5. Malaysia

3.6. Vietnam



4. Bauxite and Alumina Industry Trends in North America

4.1. Canada

4.2. USA



5. Bauxite and Alumina Industry Trends in Latin America

5.1. Brazil

5.2. Jamaica



6. Bauxite and Alumina Industry Trends in Middle East and Africa

6.1. Guinea

6.2. Saudi Arabia



7. Global Bauxite and Alumina Market Forecast to 2034

7.1. Bauxite and Alumina Production Forecast to 2034

7.2. Bauxite and Alumina Demand Forecast to 2034

7.3. Bauxite and Alumina Prices Forecast to 2034



