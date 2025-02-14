Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Caryophyllene Oxide (CAS 1139-30-6) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Caryophyllene oxide provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Caryophyllene oxide market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Caryophyllene oxide.



The Caryophyllene oxide global market report covers the following key points:

Caryophyllene oxide description, applications and related patterns

Caryophyllene oxide market drivers and challenges

Caryophyllene oxide manufacturers and distributors

Caryophyllene oxide prices

Caryophyllene oxide end-users

Caryophyllene oxide downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Caryophyllene oxide market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Caryophyllene oxide market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Caryophyllene oxide market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Caryophyllene oxide market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. CARYOPHYLLENE OXIDE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. CARYOPHYLLENE OXIDE APPLICATIONS



3. CARYOPHYLLENE OXIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. CARYOPHYLLENE OXIDE PATENTS



5. CARYOPHYLLENE OXIDE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Caryophyllene oxide market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Caryophyllene oxide supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Caryophyllene oxide market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF CARYOPHYLLENE OXIDE

6.1. Caryophyllene oxide manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Caryophyllene oxide manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Caryophyllene oxide manufacturers in North America

6.4. Caryophyllene oxide manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF CARYOPHYLLENE OXIDE

7.1. Caryophyllene oxide suppliers in Europe

7.2. Caryophyllene oxide suppliers in Asia

7.3. Caryophyllene oxide suppliers in North America

7.4. Caryophyllene oxide suppliers in RoW



8. CARYOPHYLLENE OXIDE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Caryophyllene oxide market

8.2. Caryophyllene oxide supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Caryophyllene oxide market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. CARYOPHYLLENE OXIDE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Caryophyllene oxide prices in Europe

9.2. Caryophyllene oxide prices in Asia

9.3. Caryophyllene oxide prices in North America

9.4. Caryophyllene oxide prices in RoW



10. CARYOPHYLLENE OXIDE END-USE SECTOR



