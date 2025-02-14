Nickel Global Industry Report 2025: Capacity, Production, Consumption, End-users, Trade, Price Analysis and Outlook 2019-2024 & 2025-2034

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nickel World, Regions and Countries Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for detailed information on the world nickel market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets with 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for nickel.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of nickel

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on nickel capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles nickel manufacturers in the world market

Nickel market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global nickel market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world nickel market in 2019-2024?

What was the global nickel production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world nickel market?

What are the main regional/country nickel markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world nickel market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world nickel supply and demand?

Are there nickel projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. World Nickel Industry Trends in 2019-2024

1.1. General Data About Nickel

1.2. Global Nickel Market Trends

World Nickel Reserves, 2024

World Nickel Production in 2019-2024

World Nickel Demand in 2019-2024

1.3. Nickel Prices in the Global Market



2. Nickel Industry Trends in Europe

2.1. Greece

2.2. Finland

2.3. France

2.4. Macedonia

2.5. Norway

2.6. UK



3. Nickel Industry Trends in CIS

3.1. Russia



4. Nickel Industry Trends in Asia-Pacific

4.1. Australia

4.2. China

4.3. Indonesia

4.5. Japan

4.6. New Caledonia

4.8. South Korea

4.7. Philippines



5. Nickel Industry Trends in North America

5.1. Canada

5.2. USA



6. Nickel Industry Trends in Latin America

6.1. Brazil

6.2. Colombia

6.3. Cuba

6.4. Dominican Republic



7. Nickel Industry Trends in Middle East and Africa

7.1. Madagascar

7.2. South Africa



8. Global Nickel Market Forecast to 2034

8.1. Nickel Production Forecast to 2034

8.2. Nickel Demand Forecast to 2034

8.3. Nickel Prices Forecast to 2034



