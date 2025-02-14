Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabidiol (CAS 13956-29-1) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Cannabidiol provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Cannabidiol market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Cannabidiol.



The Cannabidiol global market report covers the following key points:

Cannabidiol description, applications and related patterns

Cannabidiol market drivers and challenges

Cannabidiol manufacturers and distributors

Cannabidiol prices

Cannabidiol end-users

Cannabidiol downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Cannabidiol market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Cannabidiol market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Cannabidiol market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Cannabidiol market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. CANNABIDIOL

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. CANNABIDIOL APPLICATIONS



3. CANNABIDIOL MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. CANNABIDIOL PATENTS



5. CANNABIDIOL WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Cannabidiol market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Cannabidiol supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Cannabidiol market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF CANNABIDIOL

6.1. Cannabidiol manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Cannabidiol manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Cannabidiol manufacturers in North America

6.4. Cannabidiol manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF CANNABIDIOL

7.1. Cannabidiol suppliers in Europe

7.2. Cannabidiol suppliers in Asia

7.3. Cannabidiol suppliers in North America

7.4. Cannabidiol suppliers in RoW



8. CANNABIDIOL WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Cannabidiol market

8.2. Cannabidiol supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Cannabidiol market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. CANNABIDIOL MARKET PRICES

9.1. Cannabidiol prices in Europe

9.2. Cannabidiol prices in Asia

9.3. Cannabidiol prices in North America

9.4. Cannabidiol prices in RoW



10. CANNABIDIOL END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/agjsmn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.