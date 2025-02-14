Double Deuce Announces Appointment of Paul A. Dumas as Chairman of the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Double Deuce Exploration Corp. (CSE-DD) Double Deuce Exploration Corp. (the “Company” or “Double Deuce”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul A. Dumas to the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Dumas is a seasoned mining executive with over 40 years of experience in corporate finance and investment banking, marketing, operational oversight and shareholder value-creation. He was, most recently, Executive Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer at Osisko Metals Incorporated, where he spearheaded multiple financings and asset acquisitions, including the negotiation and purchase and sale of net smelter royalties. Furthermore, he was instrumental in the Company’s rebranding and successful reorganization from Bowmore Exploration Ltd, where Mr. Dumas was President and CEO. Prior to that, he was the owner and President of Dumas Asset Management, a private corporation providing financial advisory and consulting services since 1996. Earlier in his career, he was an Investment Advisor at RBC Dominion Securities Inc. as well as an accountant for Price Waterhouse Coopers LLP.

Mr. Dumas has served as director and held executive positions for numerous public companies in the mining industry as well as the technology sector. Mr. Dumas holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with an Accounting major from the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières.

Sean McGrath has resigned as director and Chair of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Michael Dake, President and Chief Executive Officer of Double Deuce, stated: “We are pleased to welcome Paul to the Board of Directors as Chairman. We believe that his experience and knowledge of the mining sector, his wealth of contacts, and his expertise in growing a company and creating shareholder value will be incredibly beneficial to Double Deuce Exploration. We would like to thank Sean for his services and we wish him well in his new endeavors.”

Paul Dumas adds: “I’m pleased to be joining the Company as Chairman of the Board, especially at this turning point where the team is in the process of putting together, what looks to be, some great exploration projects, like the recent announcement on the Lac Big-Rush option. I look forward to collaborating with the entire team with the goal of seizing opportunities during this increasingly bullish gold market”.

The Company would also like to announce the nomination of Mr. Claude Charron, Director of Double Deuce, as Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Charron’s 40+ years experience as a Chartered Professional Accountant will be instrumental to this role.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Dake, President and Chief Executive Officer

Suite 200 – 551 Howe Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2C2

Email: mdake@shaw.ca

Tel: 514-994-1069