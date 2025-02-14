China Medical System （867.HK） is Included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In February 11th 2025, with a Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) score of 61, surpassing 93% of global peers, China Medical System Holdings Limited (“CMS” or the “Group”) has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 (the “Yearbook 2025”). This marks the Group’s first inclusion in the global edition of S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (the “Yearbook”), following the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) inclusion for consecutive two years.

Since its launch in 2008, the Yearbook’s professionalism and authority have been highly recognized by global ESG investors and other stakeholders. The Yearbook aims to identify outstanding companies in sustainable development from each industry. 7,690 companies across 62 industries were assessed, while only 780 stood out and were included in the Yearbook 2025. The inclusion in the Yearbook 2025 represents a high recognition of sustainable development practices of CMS.

CMS has been actively responding to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for years, by integrating ESG governance into its corporate strategy and formulating an ESG strategy covering various dimensions in operation. The Group continues to invest in innovation to enhance the accessibility of advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies, and actively take its social responsibilities to create greater value at the business, industry, and societal levels. The Group’s sustainability performance has also been recognized by several authoritative ESG rating institutions. The Group’s MSCI ESG rating has been maintained at “AA”; the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) sustainability rating is in the top 10% of the industry; and the Sino-Securities Index ESG rating is “AA”.

In the future, with its ESG vision of “becoming a world-leading sustainable pharmaceutical enterprise”, CMS will strengthen its practices in corporate governance, social contributions, and environmental protection, working together with all stakeholders to promote sustainable development and contribute to the realization of a more habitable planet.

About CMS

CMS is a platform company linking pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization with strong product lifecycle management capability, dedicated to providing competitive products and services to meet unmet medical needs.

CMS focuses on the global first-in-class (FIC) and best-in-class (BIC) innovative products, and efficiently promotes the clinical research, development and commercialization of innovative products, enabling the continuous transformation of scientific research into clinical practices to benefit patients.

CMS deeply engages in several specialty therapeutic fields, and has developed proven commercialization capabilities, extensive networks and expert resources, resulting in leading academic and market positions for its major marketed products. CMS continues to promote the in-depth development of its advantageous specialty fields and expand business boundaries. While strengthening the competitiveness of the cardio-cerebrovascular/gastroenterology business, CMS independently operates its dermatology and medical aesthetics business, and ophthalmology business, aiming to gain leading positions in specialty therapeutic fields, whilst enhancing the scale and efficiency. At the same time, CMS has expanded its business territory to the Southeast Asian market, striving to become a “bridgehead” for global pharmaceutical companies to enter the Southeast Asian market, further escorting the sustainable and healthy development of the Group.

CMS Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release is not intended to promote any products to you and is not for advertising purposes. This press release does not recommend any drugs, medical devices and/or indications. If you want to know more about the diagnosis and treatment of specific diseases, please follow the opinions or guidance of your doctor or other medical and health professionals. Any treatment-related decisions made by healthcare professionals should be based on the patient’s specific circumstances and in accordance with the drug package insert.

This press release which has been prepared by CMS does not constitute any offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis for or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. This press release has been prepared by CMS based on information and data which it considers reliable, but CMS makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this press release. Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain statements regarding the Group’s market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this press release are not adopted by the Group and the Company is not responsible for such third-party statements and projections.

