Copper World, Regions and Countries Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2034

This report is an essential resource for detailed information on the world copper market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets with 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for copper.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of copper

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on copper capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles copper manufacturers in the world market

Copper market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global copper market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world copper market in 2019-2024?

What was the global copper production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world copper market?

What are the main regional/country copper markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world copper market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world copper supply and demand?

Are there copper projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. World Copper Industry Trends in 2019-2024

1.1. General Data About Copper

1.2. Global Copper Market Trends

Global Copper Reserves, 2024

World Copper Production in 2019-2024

World Copper Demand in 2019-2024

1.3. Copper Prices in the Global Market



2. Copper Industry Trends in Europe

2.1. Austria

2.2. Belgium

2.3. Bulgaria

2.4. Finland

2.5. France

2.6. Germany

2.7. Hungary

2.8. Norway

2.9. Spain

2.10. Italy

2.11. Norway

2.12. Poland

2.13. Portugal

2.14. Sweden



3. Copper Industry Trends in CIS

3.1. Armenia

3.2. Kazakhstan

3.3. Russia

3.4. Ukraine

3.5. Uzbekistan



4. Copper Industry Trends in Asia-Pacific

4.1. Australia

4.2. China

4.3. Japan

4.4. India

4.5. Indonesia

4.6. Mongolia

4.7. Philippines

4.8. South Korea



5. Copper Industry Trends in North America

5.1. Canada

5.2. USA



6. Copper Industry Trends in Latin America

6.1. Argentina

6.2. Brazil

6.3. Mexico

6.4. Peru

6.5. Chile



7. Copper Industry Trends in Middle East and Africa

7.1. Congo

7.2. Iran

7.3. Saudi Araba

7.4. Turkey

7.5. Zambia



8. Global Copper Market Forecast to 2034

8.1. Copper Production Forecast to 2034

8.2. Copper Demand Forecast to 2034

8.3. Copper Prices Forecast to 2034



