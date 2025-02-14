Theratechnologies to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of innovative therapies that have the potential to redefine standards of care, today announced the Company will report financial results and provide a business update for its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 ended November 30 on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be joined by other members of the management team, including Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Christian Marsolais, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and John Leasure, Global Commercial Officer. They will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.

Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access. Conference call dial-in and replay information can be found below.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION Conference Call Date February 26, 2025 Conference Call Time 8:30 a.m. ET Webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2h9ningt Dial in 1-888-513-4119 (toll free) or 1-412-902-6615 (international) Access Code 4430181 CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 (US) / 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) International Toll 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code 3856571 Replay End Date March 5, 2025 To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html



An archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under ‘ Past Events’ .

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of innovative therapies that have the potential to redefine standards of care. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com , on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and X .

