Consolidated Lithium Metals Announces $300,000 Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CONSOLIDATED LITHIUM METALS INC. (TSXV: CLM | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: Z36) (“Consolidated Lithium” or the “Company“) announces today that it intends to complete a best efforts non-brokered private placement financing of up to 30,000,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.01 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about February 28, 2025. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including without limitation, receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval. Finder’s fees may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV consisting of a cash commission equal to up to 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering and finder warrants (“Finder Warrants”) in an amount equal to up to 6% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. None of the proceeds are expected to be used to make payments to Persons conducting Investor Relations Activities (as such terms are defined in the policies of the TSXV) Approximately 25% of the gross proceeds is expected to be used to satisfy current and future payment obligations owing to Non-Arm’s Length Parties (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV). Except as set out herein, no specific use has yet been identified by the Company for amounts representing 10% or more of the gross proceeds.

While details have yet to be finalized, senior management of the Company, including Brett Lynch, the chairman of the Company, and Richard Quesnel, the chief executive officer and a director of the Company intend to participate in the Offering (the “Insider Participation”). Insider Participation, if any, will be considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Additional information will follow in a subsequent press release once details of the Insider Participation, if any, have been confirmed.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “CLM” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “Z36” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec lithium mine.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, VP Corporate Development

Email | info@consolidatedlithium.com

Phone | (416) 861-5800

Website |www.consolidatedlithium.com

Cautionary and Regulatory Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Offering, including the Company’s intended use of proceeds, closing conditions and timing, and details of the Insider Participation, if any, and other matters relating thereto. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Consolidated Lithium to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Consolidated Lithium has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consolidated Lithium does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.