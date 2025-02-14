Indium Industry Report 2025: Review 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2034

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indium World, Regions and Countries Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for detailed information on the world indium market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets embracing 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for indium.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of indium

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on indium capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles indium manufacturers in the world market

Indium market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global indium market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world indium market in 2019-2024?

What was the global indium production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world indium market?

What are the main regional/country indium markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world indium market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world indium supply and demand?

Are there indium projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. World Indium Industry Trends in 2019-2024

1.1. General Data About Indium

1.2. Global Indium Market Trends

World Indium Production in 2019-2024

World Indium Demand in 2019-2024

1.3. Indium Prices in the Global Market



2. Indium Industry Trends in Europe

2.1. Belgium

2.2. France



3. Indium Industry Trends in CIS

3.1. Russia



4. Indium Industry Trends in Asia-Pacific

4.1. China

4.2. Japan

4.3. South Korea



5. Indium Industry Trends in North America

5.1. Canada

5.3. USA



6. Indium Industry Trends in Latin America

6.1. Peru



7. Global Indium Market Forecast to 2034

7.1. Indium Production Forecast to 2034

7.2. Indium Demand Forecast to 2034

7.3. Indium Prices Forecast to 2034



