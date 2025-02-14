USA Zinc Industry Report 2025: 2019-2024 Review and Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zinc Market in USA: 2019-2024 Review and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for detailed information on the USA Zinc market. The report covers 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2029 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national market for Zinc.



Report Scope

The report considers present situation, historical background and forecast of Zinc market in USA

Comprehensive data on Zinc supply/demand, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years is provided in the report

The report gives information about Zinc market players in USA

Zinc market forecast for the next five years, including market volumes and prices is also included:

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of USA Zinc market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the USA Zinc market in 2019-2024?

What was USA Zinc supply in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in USA Zinc market?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of USA Zinc market in 2025-2029?

What will be the CAGRs for USA Zinc supply and demand?

Are there Zinc projects to be completed in 2025-2029 in USA?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Zinc Market in USA



2. Reserves in USA

2.1. Reserves Estimation



3. Zinc Supply in USA

3.1. USA Production in 2019-2024

3.2. USA Production Shares in Global Market and in Regional Market in 2019-2024



4. Zinc Demand in USA

5.1. Demand Structure, 2024

5.2. USA Consumption in 2019-2024



5. Zinc Trade in USA

5.1. Export (Recent Years)

6.2. Import (Recent Years)

6.3. Annual Prices (Recent Years)



6. Zinc Market Forecast to 2029

6.1. General Market Forecast

6.2. Zinc Production Forecast to 2029

6.3. Zinc Consumption Forecast to 2029



7. Zinc End-users in USA



