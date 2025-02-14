Spring Travel Trends: Adventure Seekers Drive Major Growth in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The spring travel season is fast approaching, and travelers are ready to invest in exciting adventures this year.
Squaremouth, the nation's top travel insurance marketplace, surveyed over 8,000 travelers about their spring vacation plans, and the results are clear: adventure is a top priority. Over 60% of respondents listed "seeking adventure" as their primary trip goal, a significant jump from just 42% in 2024.
Warm Weather Adventures Take First Place
This spring, sales of adventure travel insurance policies have increased by 18% compared to last year, with travelers favoring warm-weather adventures over skiing and snow-related activities. The top adventure activities insured by travelers this spring include:
- Hiking/Trekking
- Safari
- Snorkeling
- Scuba Diving
- Horseback Riding
Safaris & African Travel Surge in Popularity
Squaremouth’s latest report on the top spring break destinations for 2025 highlighted a rising interest in warm-weather adventures and bucket-list trips. The data also shows an average 28% increase in bookings for popular safari destinations, including South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana, and Kenya.
Tips For Adventure Travelers
- Pick a Policy That Covers Your Adventure: Look for travel insurance policies designed specifically for adventurous activities. The best plans include Sports & Activities medical coverage for your planned activity, as well as coverage for things like:
- Search for the Best Prices: With Americans spending more on spring travel than ever, it's important to keep costs in check. Be flexible with your travel dates and use price comparison tools to score the best deals on flights, accommodations, and activities.
- Protect Your Trip Expenses: Adventure travel, especially safaris, can often come with higher than average trip costs - consider safeguarding your expenses with insurance. Comprehensive travel insurance offers essential cancellation coverage, reimbursing you if you can’t travel as planned, along with protection for medical emergencies, flight delays and cancellations, lost luggage, and more.