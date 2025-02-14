Spring Travel Trends: Adventure Seekers Drive Major Growth in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The spring travel season is fast approaching, and travelers are ready to invest in exciting adventures this year.

Squaremouth, the nation's top travel insurance marketplace, surveyed over 8,000 travelers about their spring vacation plans, and the results are clear: adventure is a top priority. Over 60% of respondents listed "seeking adventure" as their primary trip goal, a significant jump from just 42% in 2024.

Warm Weather Adventures Take First Place

This spring, sales of adventure travel insurance policies have increased by 18% compared to last year, with travelers favoring warm-weather adventures over skiing and snow-related activities. The top adventure activities insured by travelers this spring include:

Hiking/Trekking

Safari

Snorkeling

Scuba Diving

Horseback Riding

Safaris & African Travel Surge in Popularity

Squaremouth’s latest report on the top spring break destinations for 2025 highlighted a rising interest in warm-weather adventures and bucket-list trips. The data also shows an average 28% increase in bookings for popular safari destinations, including South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana, and Kenya.

Tips For Adventure Travelers