FAVO Capital Files Form S-1 Registration Statement as It Advances Toward Nasdaq Uplisting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO), a private credit firm providing alternative financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it has filed a Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with its planned uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

This filing marks a significant milestone in FAVO Capital’s strategy to expand its market presence, increase liquidity, and broaden access to institutional investors. The uplisting is expected to enhance the company’s ability to scale its funding operations and strengthen its balance sheet as it continues to deliver innovative private credit solutions to SMBs.

“Filing our S-1 is a key step in our journey toward Nasdaq,” said Shaun Quin, President of FAVO Capital. “This transition represents our commitment to transparency, financial discipline, and long-term value creation. Uplisting will allow us to expand our investor base and accelerate growth as we continue serving small and medium-sized businesses with flexible financing solutions.”

Use of IPO Proceeds

FAVO Capital intends to use proceeds from the offering to strengthen its balance sheet, reduce high-cost debt, and support strategic growth initiatives. By lowering borrowing costs and improving capital efficiency, the company aims to accelerate profitability, enhance liquidity, and expand its market presence while continuing to invest in technology-driven underwriting and operational scalability.

“Our strategy is focused on sustainable long-term growth,” said Glen Steward, Chief Strategy Officer of FAVO Capital. “We have built a strong foundation and positioned the company for scalability. With our IPO proceeds, we plan to optimize our financial structure while continuing to expand our market reach, gain significant market share, and grow our syndication partnerships.”

Growth Strategy & Market Positioning

FAVO Capital specializes in private credit solutions, including the purchase of future receipts, lines of credit, and asset-backed loans. Since its inception, the company has syndicated over $1 billion in capital and supported more than 20,000 businesses. Its technology-driven focus, continued development of its proprietary customer service relationship (CRM) platform, and core funding model, provide a competitive advantage in the rapidly growing alternative lending sector.

“This filing is a testament to the company’s growth and implementation to date,” said Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO Capital. “I am proud of what the team has achieved. Our long-term financial roadmap prioritizes debt reduction, operational efficiency, and expanding our footprint as a leader in private credit. This uplisting is a major step forward in our commitment to delivering shareholder value.”

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, SEC review, and approval of Favo Capital’s listing application by Nasdaq.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

For further updates and investor information, visit www.favocapital.com.

About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a private credit firm specializing in alternative financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States. Since its inception, FAVO Capital has syndicated over $1 billion in funding and supported more than 20,000 businesses. FAVO Capital is committed to financial transparency, sustainable growth, and empowering SMBs with flexible funding solutions. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the company also has operations in New York and the Dominican Republic. For more information, visit www.favocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, projections, estimates, and expectations regarding future trends, financial performance, and operational strategies. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," or similar expressions.

These statements are based on the company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory developments, competition, economic conditions, and the company's ability to execute its business strategy.

Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

