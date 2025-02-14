Fintech Startup Infini Integrates Crypto to Transform Traditional Banking

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infini is redefining the fintech landscape by seamlessly integrating crypto solutions into traditional banking. With a vision to empower users through secure, intuitive, and innovative financial services, Infini is revolutionizing how individuals engage with digital assets.

Bridging Web2 and Web3: The Genesis of Infini

Founded in 2024 by a team of financial experts and tech innovators—Crypto Whale Christian Li and Tech Lead Ryan Sun—Infini was created to make financial empowerment accessible to all. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company has secured financial licensing and compliance partnerships, ensuring a seamless experience for users worldwide who seek to bridge Web2 and Web3.

Infini’s core mission is to introduce yield-generating opportunities to traditional finance users, enabling seamless crypto payments and earnings while lowering barriers to entry.

Rapid Growth and Expanding Ecosystem

Since its inception, Infini has experienced exponential growth. In just six months, the platform has achieved a remarkable 500% Compound Monthly Growth Rate (CMGR) in Monthly Active Users (MAUs). This success stems from Infini’s user-first approach, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive financial tools tailored for payments, investments, and wealth management.

Unlocking the Power of Crypto for Everyday Use

Infini enables users to leverage their crypto holdings for real-world transactions. Through strategic partnerships with leading payment gateways, users can seamlessly deposit and withdraw stablecoins (USDT/USDC) into their Infini accounts. Whether shopping online or making in-store purchases, Infini facilitates instant crypto-to-fiat conversions, ensuring frictionless global accessibility without reliance on traditional banking infrastructures.

Infini Earn: Smart Investment Opportunities

Infini Earn allows users to generate yield on their account balances through an optimized delta-neutral strategy, offering an average return of 10% APY. By providing a secure and accessible way to earn passive income, Infini bridges the gap between traditional finance and crypto, empowering individuals to take full control of their wealth without intermediaries.

Introducing the Infini Card: A Crypto-Enabled Debit Solution

A standout feature of Infini is the Infini Card, a Visa/Mastercard-enabled prepaid debit card linked to Infini Earn and the broader payment ecosystem. This card allows users to spend their stablecoin balances at global merchants, just like a traditional debit card.

How It Works:

Simple Application: Users can sign up at Infini’s platform by providing basic personal information, paying a one-time activation fee, and depositing stablecoins. Instant Access: The card is ready for use immediately. Spending limits can be increased through Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.

Key Benefits:

Infini balances continue to generate yield even as users make purchases. Secure & Compliant: Custodial security and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance are ensured by Cobo , an ISO 27001-certified partner.

Custodial security and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance are ensured by , an ISO 27001-certified partner. No Barriers to Entry: Users can start with as little as $1, making crypto earnings accessible to retail investors without complex learning curves.

Users can start with as little as $1, making crypto earnings accessible to retail investors without complex learning curves. Global Acceptance: Accepted worldwide at Visa and Mastercard merchants, including Apple Pay and Google Pay integrations.

Accepted worldwide at Visa and Mastercard merchants, including Apple Pay and Google Pay integrations. Instant Crypto-to-Fiat Conversion: Transactions are seamlessly converted at the point of sale, providing a frictionless payment experience.





A User-Centric Approach to Fintech Innovation

Infini continuously evolves its platform based on user feedback, refining transaction speeds, security measures, and support services. A dedicated customer support team is available via email and live chat, offering personalized assistance for transactions, account management, and investment insights.

As fintech and crypto landscapes rapidly evolve, Infini is at the forefront, delivering integrated, user-friendly financial solutions. Whether you are a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newcomer exploring digital assets, Infini provides a seamless platform that blends the reliability of traditional finance with the innovation of crypto.