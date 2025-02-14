Corporate Wellness Market Forecasts Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Wellness Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corporate wellness market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% over the forecast period, increasing from US$59.756 billion in 2025 to US$72.723 billion by 2030.







Global Corporate Wellness Market Drivers

The increasing global cases of mental health disorders are anticipated to fuel the corporate wellness market expansion.



A major factor contributing to the global corporate wellness market's growth is the increasing global cases of mental health disorders among the population. The global cases of mental health disorders, which include depression and stress, have witnessed a significant increase over the years. In the corporate landscape, the cases of depression and stress can negatively affect the productivity of the employees.



The European Commission, in its region's mental health report, stated that the cases of mental health disorders during the last few years witnessed a significant increase. The agency stated that in 2023, about 46% of the total citizens of the EU had emotional or psychological issues, which included depression, anxiety, and stress. The organization further states that about 59% of the population between the ages of 16 and 24 years have mental health issues and 56% of the population between 25 and 39 years. For the citizens between 40 to 54 years and more than 55 years old, the cases of mental health problems were recorded at 48% and 35%, respectively.



Global corporate wellness market geographical outlook

Based on geography, the corporate wellness market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Corporate culture is booming in the United States. However, working hours and workloads have increased, causing employees to experience a lot of stress in America. A survey by the American Psychological Association on 2,515 employed adults in America showed that 77% of them experienced stress as a result of their jobs, which negatively influenced their level of performance, interaction with coworkers, and work commitment.



Similarly, a total of 1,002 respondents, consisting of both part-time and full-time American workers, participated in the '2023 Workplace Wellness Survey' conducted by the Employee Benefit Research Institute. Based on the survey results, 29% of the participants were extremely worried about their workplace health, whereas 44% were moderately worried. The results also indicated that almost three-quarters of the workers were worried about their emotional care or mental health, and a quarter of the workers rated their mental well-being as fair or poor. Moreover, there has been a decrease in financial benefits and package satisfaction levels among the employees, which has increased worries about their mental health.



However, different industries, including banks and the health sector in the United States, have begun encouraging their employees' wellness financially. For example, citing Bank of America, there was an increase from 42 percent to 47 percent in the number of employees who rated their financial wellness as good or excellent in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Besides, the consistent advancement of telehealth services, where corporate wellness services are complemented by strategic partnerships with regional key players in corporate wellness service provision, has created opportunities for market growth.



The federal government of the United States has acknowledged the need for wellness in the workplace and has created several legislations that make it possible to realize those objectives. Wellness programs in the workplace are under considerable scrutiny due to a regulatory framework that includes the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and the part of the Internal Revenue Code that taxes employer-paid benefits. It, therefore, implies that the wellness embraced by any organization for its employees is in tandem with the federal statutes governing the particular company.



In addition, The CDC Workplace Health Model 2024 promotes workplace health programs and policies as an essential factor that can enhance the quality of life of workers in the United States. These programs emphasize the health and safety of the workforce to minimize health threats and improve thehealth status of U.S. workers. The model suggests three strategies to implement a workplace health promotion program: coordinated, systematic, and comprehensive, which will enable employers to develop long-standing efficient programs.



Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $59.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $72.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

ComPsych Corporation

Novant Health

EXOS

Virgin Pulse

Vitality

Marino Wellness

Wellness Corporate Solutions

SOL Integrative Wellness Centre

EGYM Wellpass

Kyan Health AG

Champion Health GmbH

Health Atoms

Cult.Fit (Curefit)

By Type

Weight Management and Nutrition

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Stress Management

Others

By Enterprise Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m64x6h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment