AI-Powered Solutions for Elderly Care Market Set to Surpass US$2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-Powered Solutions For Elderly Care Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for AI-powered solutions in elderly care is anticipated to see a significant increase, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.73% within the forecast period. This growth signifies a projected market value of US$2.249 billion by the year 2030, up from US$1.414 billion in 2025. Factors contributing to this expansion include a globally aging population that demands efficient, accessible, and personalized care facilitated by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).



Drivers of Expansion



AI-powered elderly care solutions have gained traction due to the burgeoning elderly population needing advanced care and IoT innovations that improve service offerings. In a world where the number of individuals aged 60 and above is set to hit 1.4 billion by 2030, there is a critical need for systems that can support the unique health and wellness needs of older adults. Technologies embedded with AI, such as predictive analytics, telemonitoring, customized care plans, and robotic support, are proving transformative in managing this demographic shift, significantly enhancing living standards for the elderly.



Geographical Market Trends



North America currently takes the forefront in the adoption of AI solutions for elderly care, with the region predicted to maintain its market dominance. This is attributed to the integration of advanced technologies in the healthcare domain, particularly within the U.S. and Canada. Projections show that by 2050, the North American elderly populace—those aged 65 and above—will increase by nearly 47%, from 58 billion in 2022 to 82.5 billion, escalating the demand for AI-powered elderly care innovations.



Market Insights and Competitive Landscape



The report provides a comprehensive view of the market, encompassing a selection of geographical locales, customer demographics, and a refined understanding of socio-economic factors influencing consumption patterns. Identification of leading market players and an analysis of their strategic initiatives are also presented, offering insight into how competitive dynamics are shaping market entry and expansion strategies.



Market Dynamics and Segment Analysis



With continued technological advances and evolving market preferences, the study delves deep into the diverse segments of the market. Key areas such as machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, and computer vision feature prominently, revealing a breadth of applications from fall detection to social companionship. Evaluations extend to different end-users ranging from home care to hospital settings, and the report encompasses an extensive geographical breakdown to gauge market potential on a global scale.



Future Outlook



As progressive AI solutions continue to permeate the elderly care sector, businesses, healthcare providers, and policymakers are urged to consider the insights and recommendations presented. This market forecast and analysis highlight pivotal areas for innovation and investment, with the goal of enhancing the quality of care for the aging global population. With a focused approach to technology, application, end-user, and region, stakeholders are equipped with strategic knowledge to navigate a rapidly evolving landscape.



The insights from this report are positioned to aid a diverse audience in making informed decisions to adapt and thrive in the dynamic field of AI-powered elderly care services.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Carepredict

Intuition Robotics

Aiva Health

CrowdANALYTIX

Accenture

Skypoint Cloud Inc.

Sensi.AI

Nobi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pctoyv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment