Hivello Secures Strategic Investment from Antanas Guoga “Tony G” to Scale Decentralised Compute

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its majority-owned subsidiary, Hivello Holdings Ltd (“Hivello”) has secured a strategic investment from Tony G.

Tony G led a strategic investment into Blockmate on December 17, 2024. And as per Hivello’s release below, Tony G has followed on with a direct investment into Hivello directly.

Below is the press release from Hivello:

Hivello Secures Strategic Investment from Antanas "Tony G" Guoga to Scale Decentralized Compute

London & Amsterdam, February 13, 2025 – Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetising idle computer resources across multiple decentralised networks, has announced a strategic investment from Antanas Guoga (Tony G), a well-known blockchain investor, entrepreneur, and advocate for decentralized infrastructure.

Antanas Guoga, widely known as Tony G, is a seasoned investor, entrepreneur, and advocate for blockchain innovation. As the chairman and major shareholder of TSXv-listed Sol Strategies Inc., a Canadian-based investment firm specializing in blockchain, AI, and decentralized technologies, Tony G has been instrumental in backing high-growth Web3 startups.

His strategic investments have helped scale multiple blockchain projects, with Sol Strategies recently surpassing a $500 million market capitalization. Beyond his role in the private sector, Tony G has a history of championing digital innovation in public policy. As a former Member of the European Parliament (MEP), he was a strong advocate for technological advancement, pushing for clearer blockchain regulations and greater adoption of decentralized solutions. His global network and deep understanding of the intersection between policy, technology, and finance make him a valuable partner for companies shaping the future of Web3.

Recognizing Hivello’s role in the future of DePIN, Tony G’s investment underscores his belief in DePIN as a major growth sector in Web3. His support will help accelerate Hivello’s expansion, enabling more users to seamlessly contribute to decentralized infrastructure while earning rewards. With his backing, Hivello is positioned to become a key player in the next generation of blockchain-powered compute networks.

In addition, Hivello is now live on Gate.io, MEXC, and Raydium! With both CEX and DEX options, more users can trade $HVLO and participate in the growing DePIN economy.

“Hivello is tackling one of the biggest challenges in DePIN—bridging complex infrastructure with everyday users,” said Tony G. “Their platform makes it incredibly easy for anyone to participate in and benefit from the decentralized economy. I see huge potential in their approach and am excited to support their journey.”

“Tony G’s investment is a strong validation of Hivello’s vision to simplify and scale decentralized physical infrastructure networks,” said Domenic Carosa, Co-Founder of Hivello. “His deep expertise in blockchain and infrastructure scaling, combined with his ability to back high-growth projects, will help accelerate our mission to make DePIN accessible to millions of users worldwide.”

(ENDS)

About Hivello

Hivello is a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetising idle computer resources across multiple decentralised networks. The Swiss-based HVLO Association will issue the $HVLO token under license from Hivello Holdings Ltd.

For more information about Hivello and to stay updated on its developments, visit www.hivello.com

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focussing on building fast-growing technology businesses relating to cutting-edge sectors such as blockchain, AI and renewable energy. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download the free passive income app at www.hivello.com) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com.

