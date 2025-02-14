Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF to Change its Ticker to “LGCF”

Effective 14 February 2025, the Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF will change its ticker to “LGCF.”

All other aspects of the fund, including its portfolio management, its underlying index, and its track record, will remain unchanged.

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Themes ETFs, LLC has changed the ticker of its US Cash Flow Champions ETF to “LGCF.” The former ticker was USCF. The fund remains committed to providing investors with access to companies that have historically strong cash flow yields, which are crucial for resilience and stability in times of macroeconomic uncertainty and market volatility.

The Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF seeks to track the Solactive US Cash Flow Champions Index (SOLUCFCT), which identifies the top 75 large/mid capitalization companies with the highest 3 years of positive cash flow yield. LGCF seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the SOLUCFCT Index.

Key Features:

Cash is King: Generally, companies with high cash flows are more resilient in times of duress given their self-sufficiency to fund ongoing operations.

Generally, companies with high cash flows are more resilient in times of duress given their self-sufficiency to fund ongoing operations. Cost of Capital: As the cost of capital rises, companies with high cash flows are generally better positioned to service existing debts.

As the cost of capital rises, companies with high cash flows are generally better positioned to service existing debts. Strength in Stability: Companies with high cash flows typically have higher interest rate coverage ratios, making them less susceptible to financing shocks.



