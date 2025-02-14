Methyl Cellulose (MC) Global Industry Report 2025, with Profiles of 45+ Key Players including Anhui Shanhe, Ashland, Dow, Hercules, Huzhou Zhanwang, Lotte, Luzhou Tianpu, Shin-Etsu and Tai'an Ruitai

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methyl Cellulose (MC) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Methyl Cellulose (MC) was valued at USD 3.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts.







What Is Driving the Growth in the Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market?



The growth in the methyl cellulose market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable ingredients, the rise of plant-based and gluten-free food products, and technological advancements that expand its applications in construction, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. One of the primary drivers is the growing consumer demand for natural and sustainable ingredients in food, personal care, and construction materials. Methyl cellulose, being derived from plant-based cellulose, aligns with the global shift toward cleaner, eco-friendly products. In the food industry, MC's ability to replace synthetic additives and provide functional properties in gluten-free and low-fat products is driving its adoption in healthier, plant-based food formulations. As consumers seek out food products that are both nutritious and sustainable, the demand for MC in food processing is expected to rise.



The increasing adoption of methyl cellulose in the construction industry is another significant factor contributing to the growth of the market. With the rise of green building practices and the growing emphasis on sustainable construction, the use of MC as a biodegradable additive in cement, mortar, and tile adhesives is gaining traction. MC enhances the performance of these materials by improving their water retention, adhesion, and workability, making it an essential component in modern construction. As governments and regulatory bodies implement stricter environmental standards for construction materials, the demand for sustainable ingredients like MC is expected to grow, further boosting the market.



The pharmaceutical industry's reliance on methyl cellulose as an excipient in drug formulations is also contributing to market growth. MC is used as a binder, film-former, and controlled-release agent in tablets and capsules, ensuring the stability and efficacy of medications. The rise of personalized medicine and the growing demand for advanced drug delivery systems are driving the use of MC in controlled-release formulations, where it helps regulate the release of active ingredients over time. As pharmaceutical companies continue to innovate and develop new treatments, the demand for MC as a versatile and reliable excipient is expected to increase.



The cosmetics and personal care industry is another key driver of growth in the methyl cellulose market. As consumers increasingly prioritize natural, clean-label ingredients in their skincare, haircare, and beauty products, MC is gaining popularity as a plant-based thickener and stabilizer. MC's ability to enhance the texture and performance of personal care products, combined with its non-toxic and non-irritating properties, makes it an ideal ingredient for a wide range of applications. The clean beauty movement, which emphasizes transparency and the use of naturally derived ingredients, is further driving the adoption of MC in personal care formulations.



The growing demand for sustainable and biodegradable packaging materials is also contributing to the expansion of the methyl cellulose market. As industries seek to reduce plastic waste and move toward more environmentally friendly packaging solutions, the use of biodegradable polymers like MC in packaging films and coatings is gaining popularity. MC-based packaging materials are compostable and provide excellent barrier properties, making them suitable for use in food packaging, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer goods. As the global focus on sustainability intensifies, the demand for biodegradable packaging solutions is expected to drive further growth in the MC market.



In conclusion, the methyl cellulose market is poised for significant growth driven by the rising demand for natural, sustainable ingredients across industries such as construction, food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Technological advancements in production methods, functionalization, and application development are further enhancing the market's potential. As industries continue to prioritize sustainability, innovation, and health-conscious consumer preferences, the demand for methyl cellulose is expected to flourish in the coming years.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Methyl Cellulose (MC) market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Application Construction Personal Care & Cosmetics Paints & Coatings Pharmaceuticals Other Applications



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Construction Application segment, which is expected to reach $1.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.1%. The Personal Care & Cosmetics Application segment is also set to grow at 6.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $866.7 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Anhui Shanhe, Ashland, Dow, Hercules Inc, Huzhou Zhanwang and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 47 major companies featured in this Methyl Cellulose (MC) market report include:

Anhui Shanhe

Ashland

Dow

Hercules Inc

Huzhou Zhanwang

Lotte

Luzhou Tianpu

Shandong Guangda Technology

Shandong Head

Shin-Etsu

Tai'an Ruitai

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Methyl Cellulose (MC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Vegan and Vegetarian Products Expands Market Opportunities for Methyl Cellulose

Increasing Use of Methyl Cellulose in Pharmaceutical Formulations Propels Market Growth

Expanding Application of Methyl Cellulose in Construction Materials Bodes Well for Market Growth

Rising Demand for Thickening Agents in Food & Beverage Industry Strengthens Methyl Cellulose Market

Increasing Use of Methyl Cellulose in Gluten-Free Products Spurs Market Expansion

Growth in Personal Care Industry Propels Demand for Methyl Cellulose as a Stabilizing Agent

Increased Demand for Hydrocolloids in Processed Foods Strengthens Business Case for Methyl Cellulose

Rising Focus on Sustainable and Biodegradable Packaging Materials Generates Demand for Methyl Cellulose

Expanding Use of Methyl Cellulose in Cosmetics and Skin Care Products Propels Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Methyl Cellulose in Oil & Gas Industry Bodes Well for Market Expansion

