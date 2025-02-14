Global Data Broker Market Predicted to Reach US$616.541 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Broker Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data broker industry, integral to modern marketing strategies, is projected to witness a significant growth, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.29% from 2025 to 2030. The accelerated growth implies an increase in market size from US$433.936 billion in 2025 to US$616.541 billion in 2030.



Industry Dynamics



Driving the expansion of the global data broker market is the increasing demand for targeted marketing. Businesses across sectors are harnessing large volumes of data to craft personalized advertising that aligns with consumer behaviors and preferences. This trend is paving the path for data brokers, who play a crucial role in supplying companies with valuable consumer insights. Such insights enable businesses to optimize their marketing strategies and enhance their profitability.



Technological Impact and Regulatory Framework



Advancements in technology, particularly in the realms of Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile penetration, along with a well-established regulatory framework, have bolstered the growth of the data broker market, especially in regions like North America. The innovative nature and swift technology adoption in this region solidify its position as a notable leader in the data economy.



Regional Market Overview



North America emerges as a fast-growing market, spurred by the presence of various global corporations and a substantial volume of data generation. The multifaceted economy of North America provides a conducive and regulatory environment for data brokerage, fostering innovation and creative endeavors vital to a data-driven economy.



Market Outlook



With a comprehensive analysis of customer segments, socio-economic factors, and a competitive landscape, the forecast outlines pivotal market trends, drivers, and opportunities shaping the industry. The focus is laid on supplying business leaders with actionable insights necessary for strategic decisions to explore new revenue streams in a dynamic environment.



The segmentation of the global data broker market includes data types such as consumer and business data, coupled with end-user sectors like BFSI, retail, automotive, construction, and more. Geographical outlook extends across regions including North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.



This market forecast offers an invaluable resource for understanding the scope and trajectory of the data broker industry and underscores the importance of data in informing successful business strategies in today’s digital era.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $433.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $616.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Acxiom LLC

ID Analytics, LLC

CORELOGIC

TransUnion LLC

Epsilon Data Management, LLC

Oracle

TowerData Inc.

Intelius, Inc.

Equifax, Inc.

Nielsen

IBM

LexisNexis

Experian

PeekYou

Lifelock

