Halal Food & Beverage Market Outlook 2029, with Al Islami Foods, BRF, Kawan Foods Berhad, Midamar Group, QL Foods, Saffron Road, Tahira Foods, Prima Agro-Products & Al-Falah Halal Foods

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Halal Food & Beverage Market Outlook, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Muslim population is increasing, and so is the demand for food products that are halal certified. The expenditure on food products from Muslim countries across the globe has registered substantial growth in the past couple of years, strongly accelerating the halal food and beverage products market. The halal food and beverage sector has grown globally in recent years. The number of Muslim expatriates has increased in recent years, which have led to a distributed demand for halal food and beverage from different parts of the world. According to the world population review, Indonesia catered to the highest Muslim population in 2023.



Additionally, most Muslims demand halal certification to meet the increased need for quality assurance. Also, multinational food producers across the world continue to get the halal certification, indicating the sector's broader viability, from Haribo candy to Nestle, to Saudi Arabia's Savola Group. This helps the companies gain the population's trust, leading to further market growth. Slaughtered halal animals undergo two health checks, as compared to the single inspection performed on other conventional animals. Besides this, several Islamic and non-Islamic countries are implementing stringent regulatory frameworks, which consist of globally accepted standards, to attract novel entrants in the market. In October 2019, the Government of Indonesia introduced mandatory halal labeling and certification rules, owing to which consumers nowadays prefer halal food. With an increase in the demand, manufactures have widened their product portfolio by introducing several value-added food items, including hot dogs, soups, candies, burgers, sandwiches, cookies, creams and pizzas.

On the other hand, technological advancements in halal food items are key trends gaining popularity in the Halal market. With the increasing demand for halal foods, halal laboratories are actively engaged in the food safety, analysis of food products for maintaining quality standards to detect the presence of porcine material or alcohol, blockchain, and the Internet of things (IoT) are the technological advancements that strengthen the market. For instance, in July 2019, Trace Labs, a Hong Kong-based tech startups and OneAgrix, a Singapore-based online business to business marketplace for halal products, launched blockchain based halal certification system. Blockchain platform offers transparency in the halal economy and allows to trace the origin of halal food products.



The market for Halal food and beverage is anticipated to cross USD 3.02 trillion market size by 2029, increasing from USD 1.93 trillion in 2023. The market is projected to grow with 7.79% CAGR by 2024-29. The global halal food and beverages market is one of the fastest emerging consumer markets in the world. Not just in Islamic countries, but even minority Non-Islamic countries are seeing growth in the halal market. There is rising interest among consumers in consuming organic and natural food and beverage products, representing a strong adjacent market for halal food products to address.



Halal beverages are expected to be increasingly available in western-style grocery stores, including supermarkets and hypermarket chains. In many countries, supermarkets and food producers have started reaching out to Muslim consumers by offering a wider selection of halal beverage products. A study has been presented discussing various intricacies of the halal food and beverages market backing with sufficient data points to support qualitative judgments. Governments of the Islamic, as well as the non-Islamic nations and the manufacturers of halal-certified food products, have been taking various initiatives in terms of marketing & educating consumers about these products. The confidence of consumers in halal brands has been the most influential factor in the actual purchase of these products.



In the global halal food and beverage market, the sales channel segment includes hypermarkets/supermarkets, traditional retail, online, and others. Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and traditional retail channels lead the market due to their wide reach and convenience for consumers. These retail formats provide an extensive range of halal-certified products such as meats, dairy, beverages, and packaged foods, making them the primary shopping destinations for halal food. Supermarkets and traditional retail outlets offer the advantage of in-person shopping, allowing consumers to easily access halal items alongside their regular grocery purchases.



While online retail is growing, particularly for niche products and convenience, hypermarkets and supermarkets continue to dominate due to their large-scale operations and ability to cater to a broad range of consumer needs. The expansion of dedicated halal sections in large retail stores and the increasing availability of halal-certified goods further drive market growth through these traditional sales channels, reinforcing their leadership in the global halal food and beverage market.



The Halal food and beverage market on a global scale is categorized into several significant product types, including Halal meat, poultry, and seafood; Halal milk and dairy products; Halal fruits and vegetables; Halal grain products; beverages; and additional items. The leading segment within this market is Halal meat, poultry, and seafood, which commands a considerable market share due to its fundamental connection to Islamic dietary regulations and cultural practices. The increasing demand for Halal meat stems from consumers' need for confidence that these products are prepared in strict accordance with religious guidelines, which in turn cultivates consumer trust and loyalty.



Additionally, Halal milk and dairy products are witnessing a rise in popularity as consumers seek dairy options that align with their dietary requirements. The market for Halal fruits and vegetables is also expanding, reflecting a growing trend towards healthier eating habits. Moreover, beverage products and other categories are emerging as consumer awareness of the benefits associated with Halal certification continues to increase.



As demographic trends play an important role in influencing consumption demand of halal products, it is no surprise that the Asia Pacific and Middle East Africa region combined contribute about 90% of the global halal food and beverages market share and South America being having the lowest market share of all. As more and more consumers are demanding halal labeled food, the halal food industry has itself diversified into new product line. The halal meat, poultry and seafood have traditional relevance and account for the majority of halal foods and beverages market sales.



However, the fastest growing product category that has been observed worldwide are halal products in the form of bakery, confectionery and other products which are growing at more than 9% CAGR. Other interesting pattern that has been observed during the research is that, in major Islamic regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa, traditional retail channels drive the sales for halal foods and beverages market whereas in other regions such as North America, Europe and Latin America have supermarkets and hypermarkets as major sales channels for the halal market.

In Non- Islamic countries, the halal market is not deeply penetrated and therefore don't find shelf space in local convenience stores. Big box retailers in form of supermarkets and hypermarkets cater to customers by serving large verities of products. However, globally, of all sales channels, online sales channels show an unparallel and promising growth.



Major Halal Food and Beverage Companies Profiled in the Report include:

Nestle

Unilever

Cargill Incorporation

Al Islami Foods Co

American Foods Group

BRF S.A.

Kawan Foods Berhad

Midamar Group

QL Foods Sdn Bhd

Saffron Road

Tahira Foods Ltd.

Prima Agro-Products

Al-Falah Halal Foods Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Dynamics



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Structure



5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot



6. Global Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

6.1 Market Size By Value

6.2 Market Share By Region

6.3 Market Size and Forecast, By Geography

6.4 Market Size and Forecast, By Product

6.5 Market Size and Forecast, By Sales Channel



7. North America Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

7.1 Market Size By Value

7.2 Market Share By Country

7.3 Market Size and Forecast, By Product

7.4 Market Size and Forecast, By Sales Channel

7.5 United States Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

7.6 Canada Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

7.7 Mexico Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook



8. Europe Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

8.1 Market Size By Value

8.2 Market Share By Country

8.3 Market Size and Forecast, By Product

8.4 Market Size and Forecast, By Sales Channel

8.5 Germany Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

8.6 United Kingdom Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

8.7 France Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

8.8 Italy Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

8.9 Spain Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

8.10 Russia Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

9.1 Market Size By Value

9.2 Market Share By Country

9.3 Market Size and Forecast, By Product

9.4 Market Size and Forecast, By Sales Channel

9.5 China Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

9.6 Pakistan Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

9.7 India Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

9.8 Indonesia Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

9.9 Bangladesh Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook



10. South America Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

10.1 Market Size By Value

10.2 Market Share By Country

10.3 Market Size and Forecast, By Product

10.4 Market Size and Forecast, By Sales Channel

10.5 Brazil Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

10.6 Argentina Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

11.1 Market Size By Value

11.2 Market Share By Country

11.3 Market Size and Forecast, By Product

11.4 Market Size and Forecast, By Sales Channel

11.5 UAE Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

11.6 Saudi Arabia Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

11.7 South Africa Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

11.8 Turkey Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook

11.9 Qatar Halal Food & Beverages Market Outlook



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Dashboard

12.2 Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

12.3 Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2022

12.4 Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

12.5 Porter's Five Forces

12.6 Company Profiles

Nestle

Unilever

Cargill Incorporation

Al Islami Foods Co

American Foods Group

BRF S.A.

Kawan Foods Berhad

Midamar Group

QL Foods Sdn Bhd

Saffron Road

Tahira Foods Ltd.

Prima Agro-Products

Al-Falah Halal Foods Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6913s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.