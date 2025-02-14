Comic Book Global Market Outlook 2025-2029 - Comic Book Industry is Forecast to Grow by $3.34 Billion During 2024-2029, Accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5%

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comic Book Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The comic book market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.34 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The momentum driving this upward trajectory is multi-faceted. This includes the successful adaptation of comic book properties into television series and films, the burgeoning e-commerce sector that facilitates accessibility and distribution, as well as the rising consumer appetite for digital comic book formats.

Emerging Trends and Vendor Strategies



A key observation within the study is the evolving demand for diverse representation in comic book narratives, predicting this as a prime driver for future growth. Additionally, market dynamics are characterized by the continuous introduction of new comic book titles and the increasing popularity of independent comic publishers.

The report on the comic book market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies. Reports have historic and forecast data.

The report on the comic book market covers the following areas:

Comic Book Market sizing

Comic Book Market forecast

Comic Book Market industry analysis

The comic book market is segmented as below:

By Type

Non-digital

Digital

By Product Type

Hard copy

E-book

Audiobooks

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading comic book market vendors including:

Akita Publishing Co. Ltd.

Archie Comics Publications Inc.

DMG Entertainment Inc.

Drawn and Quarterly

Dynamic Forces Inc.

Embracer Group AB

Fantagraphics

Futabasha Co. Ltd.

Hakusensha Inc.

IDW Media Holdings Inc.

Image Comics Inc.

Kodansha Ltd.

Lion Forge Animation

News Corp.

PANINI S P A

POP Media Holdings

Shogakukan Co. Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

Titan Publishing Group Ltd.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Comic Book Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Product Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on the Global Comic Book Market



7 Five Forces Analysis



8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 Non-digital - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Digital - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by Type



9 Market Segmentation by Product Type

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Product Type

9.3 Hard copy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 E-book - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Audiobooks - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Market opportunity by Product Type



10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview



11 Geographic Landscape



12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

