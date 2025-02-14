Ingeuneal C. Gray Receives CPR’s 2024 Outstanding Contribution to Diversity in ADR Award

New York, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) is proud to announce that Ingeuneal C. Gray, AAA vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, has been named co-winner of the prestigious 2024 Outstanding Contribution to Diversity in ADR award by the International Institute for Conflict Prevention and Resolution (CPR).

Presented at the CPR's 2025 Annual Meeting in Miami on February 6, the award recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to diversity in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Gray shares this honor with Dr. Katherine Simpson, postdoctoral associate at the Scheinman Institute on Conflict Resolution.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the CPR," Gray said. "My commitment lies in establishing ADR as an economical, fair and efficient means of dispute resolution, and fostering diversity and inclusion efforts is paramount to achieving that goal. This award underscores the collective effort required to create a truly inclusive ADR landscape. I am grateful to work alongside dedicated colleagues at the AAA in advancing these critical goals."

Gray was recognized for her instrumental leadership at the AAA and within the broader ADR field. Her guidance has brought strategic focus and unparalleled momentum to the AAA’s DEI efforts, including several key programs that foster inclusivity and empower ADR professionals from diverse backgrounds. These cornerstone programs include the AAA Higginbotham Fellows Program, the Diverse Student ADR Summit, and the Pathways to ADR Program, all of which provide training, mentorship and networking opportunities for promising diverse ADR professionals.

“Ingeuneal’s leadership has been instrumental in advancing the AAA’s commitment to diversity,” said Bridget M. McCormack, AAA president and CEO. “Her dedication to expanding opportunities for diverse professionals and students through mentorship and training has created meaningful and lasting pathways. We are lucky to have her on our team.”

For more information about the DEI efforts at the AAA, please visit www.adr.org/dei.

