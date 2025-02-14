Ensho Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at ECCO 2025 of Phase 1, Once-Daily Dosing Data for NSHO-101, an Oral α4β7 Inhibitor for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensho Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough oral therapies for patients with inflammatory diseases, announced today that additional analyses from the Phase 1 development of its lead drug candidate, NSHO-101, will be presented at the 20th congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO 2025) being held February 19 to 22, 2025, in Berlin, Germany.

Presentation Details:

Title: Oral α4β7 integrin antagonist EA1080 (NSHO-101) demonstrates target engagement and α4β7 integrin receptor occupancy following once-daily administration in healthy volunteers (abstract number EC25-1417)

Authors: B G Feagan; Y Yazawa; T Seki; E Watanabe; H Ohishi; H Ueo; C Saito; U Lorch

Session Name: Guided Poster Session

Session Date and Time: Friday, February 21, 12:40-13:40 CET

Location: CityCube Messe Berlin, Poster Exhibition, Hall 2.2

Poster #: P0815

About NSHO-101 (also known as EA1080)

NSHO-101 is a novel, oral, selective α4β7 integrin inhibitor being developed for the potential treatment of patients with IBD. α4β7 is a cell surface receptor that helps regulate the migration of immune cells to the intestine and plays a key role in controlling inflammatory responses. It binds to mucosal addressin cell adhesion molecule-1 (MAdCAM-1), which is expressed on high endothelial venules in the intestine and is upregulated in response to inflammation. By blocking this interaction, NSHO-101 offers the potential to prevent the adhesion and migration of inflammatory leukocytes into the intestine, thereby reducing inflammation and improving symptoms in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The Phase 1 clinical program for NSHO-101 assessed the safety, tolerability, food effects, pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) of single and multiple ascending doses of NSHO-101 in 184 healthy volunteers. NSHO-101 demonstrated target engagement in this Phase 1 program. NSHO-101 was generally safe and well tolerated. Ensho plans to initiate Phase 2 clinical development of NSHO-101 as a potential treatment for ulcerative colitis (UC) in the first half of 2025.

About Ensho Therapeutics, Inc.

Ensho Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough oral therapies for patients with inflammatory diseases. The company’s initial focus is on a pipeline of oral, selective small molecule inhibitors of lymphocyte homing integrin α4β7 for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a mechanism already validated by a commercially available antibody. Ensho’s assets were acquired from EA Pharma Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., that is focused on gastrointestinal disease. Ensho is preparing to initiate a Phase 2 clinical program of NSHO-101, the lead asset in the company’s pipeline, as a potential treatment for ulcerative colitis (UC). For additional information on Ensho Therapeutics, Inc., please visit www.enshorx.com.

